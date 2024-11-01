Antilia has three helipads where helicopters can take off and land.

Mukesh Ambani the richest person in India, owns Antilia, one of the most expensive private residences on Earth. The 27th floor of Antilia is occupied by the Ambani family, which includes Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani, their children Akash Ambani and his wife Shloka Mehta, and their grandkids Prithvi Akash Ambani and Veda Akash Ambani. The enormous wealth and prestige of its owner are reflected in this world’s most expensive property. Although it is not as expensive as the most expensive real estate in the world, it is nevertheless unrivaled in Asia. It took Rs 15000 crore to build this massive 27-story building that spans an amazing 4 lakh square feet. Notably, the design and construction of Antilia, which cost Rs 15,000 crore in total, were managed by two American companies, Perkins & Will and Hirsch Bednar Associates.

There are three helipads on Antilia where helicopters can land and take off. The building has high-speed lifts and multi-level parking for cars, and staff quarters are available.

Nita Ambani decided to reside on the building's 27th floor. A Times Now article claims that Nita Ambani selected the 27th level for their home due to its adequate ventilation and natural light.