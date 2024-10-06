Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani live on 27th floor of Rs 15000 crore Antilia due to...

Antilia, the luxurious 27-storey structure, valued at an astounding Rs 15,000 crore, is located in South Mumbai.

Mukesh Ambani the richest person in India, owns Antilia, one of the most expensive private residences on Earth. The Ambani family, which includes Nita Ambani, Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant, Akash Ambani, Shloka Mehta, Prithvi, and Veda Ambani, resides in a 27-story building. The construction of this imposing 27-story structure, which covers an impressive 4 lakh square feet, cost Rs 15000 crore. Notably, two American firms, Perkins & Will and Hirsch Bednar Associates, oversaw the design and construction of Antilia, which came at a total cost of Rs 15,000 crore.

Antilia is named after the phantom island of the same name in the Atlantic Ocean. Antilia is located in the heart of South Mumbai. It overlooks the Arabian Sea and the skyline of Mumbai. This luxurious 27-storey structure has three helipads as well. Despite the shortage of inside photos of Antilia on the internet, it is known that the opulent home is 173 meters tall and 37,000 square meters in size. The tall building even has multi-story car parking, 9 high-speed elevators and special suits for the staff.

The Ambani family lives on the 27th floor of their luxurious residence, leaving the 25 floors. The 27th floor is occupied by Mukesh Ambani, his wife Nita Ambani, son Akash Ambani, daughter-in-law Shloka Mehta, and their children, Prithvi Akash Ambani and Veda Akash Ambani.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's second son, also reside on the 27th floor. Nita Ambani reportedly decided to reside upstairs because she wanted every room to have adequate natural light and proper ventilation, as per the Times Now Hindi report. It is also said that only close people are allowed on the 27th floor of the building.

Antilia was built in two years. The construction started in 2008 and was completed in 2010.

The design of Mukesh Ambani's Antilia home makes it very resilient to an earthquake with a magnitude of 8.0.

The home features three pools, a ballroom, a salon, and a health spa. In addition, there are dancing and yoga studios and the mansion is maintained by over 600 employees.

Antilia also has a lovely hanging garden that is well-kept and tended to by several attendants. To escape the humidity of Mumbai, Antilia also features a snow room. The home also has an ice cream shop where guests can indulge in freshly prepared gelato in a chamber with fake snowflakes coming out of the walls.