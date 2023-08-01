Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani to Isha Ambani, Akash, Anant: Educational qualifications of India's richest family

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani also live in one of the most expensive houses in the world, Antilia, which is second to only the UK's Buckingham Palace. While Mukesh Ambani and his family are one of the richest people in the world, they are also highly educated and qualified.

While Mukesh Ambani and his family are one of the richest people in the world, they are also highly educated and qualified. His family members including wife Nita Ambani and kids Akash Ambani, Isha Ambani, and Anant Ambani are also all actively contributing to various roles within Reliance Industries Ltd. The Ambani family is India's richest family with a wealth of $93.5 billion (Rs 77 lakh crore approx.), according to Forbes.

Here are the educational qualifications of the Ambani family

Mukesh Ambani

Mukesh Ambani has completed his bachelor's degree in chemical engineering from the University of Bombay (now the University of Mumbai). He has done MBA from Stanford University. He completed hi schooling at Hill Grange High School, located on Poddar Road, Mumbai.

Nita Ambani

Mukesh Ambani’s wife Nita Ambani has completed her bachelor's degree in Commerce from Narsee Monjee College of Commerce and Economics, Mumbai. She is currently the chairperson and founder of the Reliance Foundation, as well as the Dhirubhai Ambani International School. Nita Ambani also serves as a director of Reliance Industries and is the owner of the Indian Premier League cricket team Mumbai Indians.

Isha Ambani

Isha Ambani has completed her graduation in Psychology from Yale University, US. She later went to Stanford University in California for MBA. Isha Ambani has also worked as a business analyst at McKinsey & Company.

Akash Ambani

Akash Ambani has done his schooling at Dhirubhai Ambani International School, Mumbai. In 2013, he went to Brown University, US, to complete his graduation in Economics. He is now the chairman of Reliance Jio.

Anant Ambani

Anant Ambani has also completed his schooling at Dhirubhai Ambani International School. Anant Ambani studied at Brown University in Rhode Island, US, for his graduation.

Shloka Mehta

Shloka Mehta is the wife of Akash Ambani. She has completed her schooling at Dhirubhai Ambani International School and received her undergraduate degree in Anthropology from Princeton University in New Jersey. She has earned her law degree from the London School of Economics and Political Science.

Radhika Merchant

Radhika Merchant went to The Cathedral and John Connon School in Mumbai, École Mondiale World School. Radhika Merchant did an International Baccalaureate diploma from BD Somani International School. She later studied politics and economics at New York University and is also a professional Bharatanatyam dancer.

