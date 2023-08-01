Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani to Isha Ambani, Akash, Anant: Educational qualifications of India's richest family

Headlines

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Manisha Rani nominated with 3 other contestants this week; know who gets direct entry to finale week

Meet Bengaluru’s richest woman, started business from garage, built Rs 30,000 crore empire, not from IIT, net worth is..

Apple AirPods Pro available at Rs 690 on Flipkart after massive discount of Rs 24,300, check details

Arshad Warsi says despite being an actor for 27 years, he doesn't feel part of Bollywood: 'Every time I give a flop...'

Meet billionaire brothers with combined net worth Rs 192000 crore, own properties worth Rs 2200 crore

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Manisha Rani nominated with 3 other contestants this week; know who gets direct entry to finale week

Meet Bengaluru’s richest woman, started business from garage, built Rs 30,000 crore empire, not from IIT, net worth is..

Apple AirPods Pro available at Rs 690 on Flipkart after massive discount of Rs 24,300, check details

9 best films of Mrunal Thakur as per IMDb rating

Weight loss tips: 9 low carb, high protein meals to shed extra kilos

Weight loss tips: 10 vegetables to shed extra kilos

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral Photos of the Day: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra look adorable together, Neha Bhasin poses in raincoat

In pics: From Aadiya to Veda, all grandchildren of Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani

Deadpool 3, Mission Impossible 8: List of films halted amid Hollywood actors and writers' strike

DNA: DNA test of the childhood of innocents in Manipur

DNA: 'Signs' found in the campus, what is the real 'history' of Gyanvapi?

DNA: How Chandrayaan-3 will unveil the Mystery of South Pole?

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Manisha Rani nominated with 3 other contestants this week; know who gets direct entry to finale week

Arshad Warsi says despite being an actor for 27 years, he doesn't feel part of Bollywood: 'Every time I give a flop...'

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani writer says Karan Johar wanted Ranveer Singh to be 'male version' of Kareena's Poo, Geet

HomeBusiness

Business

Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani to Isha Ambani, Akash, Anant: Educational qualifications of India's richest family

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani also live in one of the most expensive houses in the world, Antilia, which is second to only the UK's Buckingham Palace. While Mukesh Ambani and his family are one of the richest people in the world, they are also highly educated and qualified.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 01, 2023, 10:07 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Reliance head honcho Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani are one of the richest people in the world. Not only this, they also live in one of the most expensive houses in the world, Antilia, which is second to only the UK's Buckingham Palace. 

While Mukesh Ambani and his family are one of the richest people in the world, they are also highly educated and qualified. His family members including wife Nita Ambani and kids Akash Ambani, Isha Ambani, and Anant Ambani are also all actively contributing to various roles within Reliance Industries Ltd. The Ambani family is India's richest family with a wealth of $93.5 billion (Rs 77 lakh crore approx.), according to Forbes. 

Here are the educational qualifications of the Ambani family 

Mukesh Ambani 

Mukesh Ambani has completed his bachelor's degree in chemical engineering from the University of Bombay (now the University of Mumbai). He has done MBA from Stanford University. He completed hi schooling at Hill Grange High School, located on Poddar Road, Mumbai.

Nita Ambani 

Mukesh Ambani’s wife Nita Ambani has completed her bachelor's degree in Commerce from Narsee Monjee College of Commerce and Economics, Mumbai. She is currently the chairperson and founder of the Reliance Foundation, as well as the Dhirubhai Ambani International School. Nita Ambani also serves as a director of Reliance Industries and is the owner of the Indian Premier League cricket team Mumbai Indians. 

Isha Ambani 

Isha Ambani has completed her graduation in Psychology from Yale University, US. She later went to Stanford University in California for MBA. Isha Ambani has also worked as a business analyst at McKinsey & Company.

Akash Ambani 

Akash Ambani has done his schooling at Dhirubhai Ambani International School, Mumbai. In 2013, he went to Brown University, US, to complete his graduation in Economics. He is now the chairman of Reliance Jio.

Anant Ambani 

Anant Ambani has also completed his schooling at Dhirubhai Ambani International School. Anant Ambani studied at Brown University in Rhode Island, US, for his graduation.

Shloka Mehta

Shloka Mehta is the wife of Akash Ambani. She has completed her schooling at Dhirubhai Ambani International School and received her undergraduate degree in Anthropology from Princeton University in New Jersey. She has earned her law degree from the London School of Economics and Political Science.

Radhika Merchant

Radhika Merchant went to The Cathedral and John Connon School in Mumbai, École Mondiale World School. Radhika Merchant did an International Baccalaureate diploma from BD Somani International School. She later studied politics and economics at New York University and is also a professional Bharatanatyam dancer.

READ | Weight loss tips: 9 low carb, high protein meals to shed extra kilos

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Kiara Advani enjoys her birthday with Sidharth Malhotra at exotic location, fans call them 'hottest couple' - Watch

Man tries to provoke king cobra, viral video shows furious serpent's response

Monsoon rains update: IMD predicts heavy to very heavy rainfall today in Delhi, UP and other states, check forecast here

Rajasthan: Clashes erupt over 'urine-like odour' from school girl's water bottle in Bhilwara; video surfaces

IND vs WI: India's second string team underwhelms in World Cup audition as West Indies level ODI series

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral Photos of the Day: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra look adorable together, Neha Bhasin poses in raincoat

In pics: From Aadiya to Veda, all grandchildren of Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani

Deadpool 3, Mission Impossible 8: List of films halted amid Hollywood actors and writers' strike

In Pics: Australia beat India to clinch maiden World Test Championship title

Cillian Murphy, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr, Emily Blunt play these real-life people in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE