The two Indian billionaires gifted Rs 407 crore in 2024, placing them among the country’s biggest donors.

The US' leading Time magazine has released the list of TIME100 Philanthropy 2025 for the first time. Time has included the top 100 philanthropists of the world in the list. Mukesh Ambani, Reliance Industries chairman, and Nita Ambani, Reliance Foundation founder chairperson, have been featured in the first-ever TIME100 Philanthropy 2025 list. The Indian billionaire is the richest man in Asia, with a net worth of USD 107.5 billion, as of May 20.

The magazine stated that the Indian billionaires have funded initiatives affecting millions of Indians that have provided funding for scholarships, helped women strengthen their career skills, and assisted rural communities with sustainable agriculture initiatives. According to the magazine, the two gifted Rs 407 crore in 2024, placing them among the country’s biggest donors. Nita Ambani leads a number of the foundation’s programs to nurture and develop athletes by providing them with world-class facilities and coaching based on the latest in sports science, with a particular focus on female athletes.

Ambani's Reliance Industries is the most valuable firm in India. The company has a market cap of Rs 19.28 lakh crore, as of May 20. The list also includes David Beckham, who is honoured for his continued advocacy as a champion of change. Michael Bloomberg is named 2024's biggest donor. It also features Oprah Winfrey, recognised for her work in female education; Melinda French Gates, who continues to focus on women, girls, and families.

