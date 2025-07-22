Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani fan of this special sweet, private helicopters sent to get it from UP village, it's name is...

The Ambani family is known for its lavish lifestyle and exquisite taste. Did you know Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani often go extra miles to get what they like?

The Ambani family, which is India’s wealthiest and most influential household, often makes headlines for their lavish lifestyle, grand celebrations and exclusive tastes. But few know about a lesser-known indulgence that has captured their hearts and taste buds: a traditional sweet from a small village in Uttar Pradesh. So much so, that the family has reportedly sent a private helicopter to fetch it on multiple occasions.

What Makes This Sweet So Special?

The sweet that is being talked about here is kaju katli (cashew nut dessert). However, what makes this stand-out from your usual store-bought kaju katli is that it is made in a village in eastern Uttar Pradesh, using pure desi ghee, handpicked cashews and time-honored traditional methods. Locals claim that anyone who tastes this version of kaju katli rarely enjoys sweets from anywhere else again.

A Helicopter for Sweets?

According to reports, the Ambani family has not just once, but multiple times, used a private helicopter to procure this sweet. Whether it’s a festive celebration, a wedding or a family event, this particular kaju katli is specially ordered to be part of the occasion. Their love for the taste and uncompromising quality has made this village sweet a staple at their most important ceremonies.

Where Does It Come From?

This famed sweet hails from a village called Tilhar, located in the Shahjahanpur district of Uttar Pradesh. Known for its deep-rooted tradition in sweet-making, the village has preserved the art of preparing traditional sweets across generations. Local families have been making these delicacies with care, precision, and devotion, turning their modest village into a hub for authentic Indian confections. Over the years, even people from big cities have become loyal fans of its unique taste.

International Demand

What once was a well-kept local secret has now gained international recognition. Indians living abroad have started ordering this specific Kaju Katli for weddings, festivals, and other special occasions. The growing global demand has turned this small village into a sweet sensation with a worldwide reputation.

More Than Just a Dessert

This story is not just about a sweet—it’s about a heritage and legacy that began in a humble village and reached the tables of India’s most powerful family. The Ambani family's fondness for this sweet reflects a larger truth: that real taste and authenticity often reside in the simplicity and traditions of rural India.