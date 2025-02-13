Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, and their entire family drink milk of this breed which comes from Pune. The cows of this breed are raised in Pune's Bhagyalakshmi Dairy which is spread over roughly 35 acres with more than 3000 cows.

Milk is a common household item that is consumed by people of all age groups in a household. It is not only full of nutrients but is also a great way to keep the muscles, bones, teeth, skin, and vision healthy. All households in India drink regular packaged milk or fresh milk from the dairy, there is one family that consumes milk only from one breed of cow. We are talking about the Holstein-Friesian breed cow milk which is not only known as the highest milk-producing breed but is also considered to be extremely rich in proteins, macronutrients, micronutrients, etc.

It comes as no surprise that one of India's richest men Mukesh Ambani, and his family, Nita Ambani, Akash Ambani, Isha Ambani, Anant Ambani, Shloka Mehta, and Radhika Merchant, consume the milk of this breed which is found in Pune.

As per media reports, Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, and their entire family only drink Holstein-Friesian breed cow milk. The cows of this breed are raised in Pune's Bhagyalakshmi Dairy which is spread over roughly 35 acres with more than 3000 cows. You will be surprised to know that the price of one liter of milk in this dairy is around Rs 152.

The Holstein-Friesian breed cows are all kept in a luxurious environment with special rubber-coated mattresses from Kerala and drinking RO water.

For the unversed, this high-yielding cow breed is native to the Netherlands and is the predominant breed in industrial dairy farming worldwide. The Holstein-Friesian cow has unique markings on it, displaying piebald patterns, usually in black and white or red and white colour.



While a healthy calf weighs 40 to 50 kg or more at birth, an adult Holstein cow typically weighs 680 to 770 kg and has the potential to give 25 liters of milk per day. Media reports claim that this milk is not only rich in A1 and A2 beta-casein (protein), but also in proteins, macronutrients, micronutrients, essential fats, and carbohydrates.

