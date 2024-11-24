Antilia is named after the phantom island of the same name in the Atlantic Ocean. Antilia is located in the heart of South Mumbai.

Antilia, one of the most expensive private residences on Earth, is owned by Mukesh Ambani, the richest person in India. A 27-story structure is home to the Ambani family, which includes Nita Ambani, Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant, Akash Ambani, Shloka Mehta, Prithvi, and Veda Ambani. It took Rs 15000 crore to build this massive 27-story building that spans an amazing 4 lakh square feet. Notably, two American firms, Perkins & Will and Hirsch Bednar Associates, oversaw the design and construction of Antilia.

Antilia is named after the phantom island of the same name in the Atlantic Ocean. The centre of South Mumbai is where Antilia is situated. It has a view of the Mumbai skyline and the Arabian Sea. This opulent 27-story building also features three helipads. Although there aren't many interior pictures of Antilia online, it is known that the lavish residence is 37,000 square meters in size and 173 meters tall. The enormous building even features nine high-speed elevators, a multi-story parking structure, and staff suits.

The Ambani family resides on the 27th floor of their luxurious residence, leaving the 25 floors.

Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani The second son of Mukesh and Nita Ambani also lives on the 27th floor. According to the Times Now Hindi story, Nita Ambani reportedly chose to live upstairs because she wanted each room to have enough natural light and ventilation. Additionally, it is reported that the building's 27th story is only accessible by intimate friends and family. In two years, Antilia was constructed. Beginning in 2008, the project was finished in 2010.

Before moving to Antilia in 2011, the Ambani family—which includes Mukesh Ambani's mother Kokilaben Ambani and his younger brother Anil Ambani—lived in a beautiful home. The family still resides in the same house, but a few years ago, Mukesh, his wife Nita, and their children Akash, Isha, and Anant relocated to the lavish Antilia.

Earlier, Mukesh Ambani and his family resided in a 14-story home in Colaba's Sea Wind, Cuff Parade. Located at the southernmost edge of Mumbai, this landmark building was the home of both brothers, Mukesh and Anil Ambani. They lived at Sea Wind for a long time, though it's unknown how long Mukesh Ambani resided there. As an indication of the size of their home, it is interesting to note that every member of the family, including the kids, had a separate floor in the building, according to media accounts.