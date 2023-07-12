Mukesh Ambani's next big move: Isha Ambani-led firm offers to take over company once worth Rs 5,100 crore, details here

Headlines

Aadit Palicha, Kaivalya Vohra: Firm on cusp of Rs 10699 crore net worth in 2 years, to raise Rs 1234 crore

After imitating Twitter, Meta now tries to copy Apple's 'fun' feature

ICAI CA Foundation June Result 2023 likely today at icai.nic.in, know how to check

Remember Mamik Singh from Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar, Ssshhhh Koi Hai; drug addiction ruined his promising career, now he...

Meet the Indian director whose all films are superhits, 2 are blockbusters, can you identify the legend?

Aadit Palicha, Kaivalya Vohra: Firm on cusp of Rs 10699 crore net worth in 2 years, to raise Rs 1234 crore

ICAI CA Foundation June Result 2023 likely today at icai.nic.in, know how to check

After imitating Twitter, Meta now tries to copy Apple's 'fun' feature

7 healthy and tasty food options for cheat meals

Best monsoon getaways near Delhi

10 cheapest cars with sunroof in India

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Meet 5 doctors, who left practice for UPSC, became IAS officers

Ishita Dutta, Vatsal Sheth host intimate baby shower, actress' sister Tanushree Dutta attends

In pics: Shama Sikander scorches the internet as she flaunts her sexy curves in bikini, fans say 'forever hot'

Hardeep Singh Puri recounts benefits of PM 'SVANidhi se Samriddhi' scheme for street vendors

Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan to host four Asia cup matches; remaining nine in Sri Lanka

DNA: A 'reality' test of Rahul Gandhi's visit to Manipur

Meet the Indian director whose all films are superhits, 2 are blockbusters, can you identify the legend?

Remember Mamik Singh from Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar, Ssshhhh Koi Hai; drug addiction ruined his promising career, now he...

Sidharth Malhotra calls wife Kiara Advani his 'most prized treasure', shares his biggest learning after marriage

Mukesh Ambani's next big move: Isha Ambani-led firm offers to take over company once worth Rs 5,100 crore, details here

It may be recalled that Future Enterprises, which is owned by Kishore Bayani, was admitted for corporate insolvency by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on February 27.

Business

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 12, 2023, 01:44 PM IST

Future Enterprises Limited (FEL), which is battling major financial crisis, has mentioned in an exchange filing to the stock exchange that Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Retail Ventures, Jindal (India) Ltd and Donear Industries-owned textiles maker GBTL Ltd have submitted resolution plans to the company under the corporate insolvency process.

It may be recalled that Future Enterprises, which is owned by Kishore Bayani, was admitted for corporate insolvency by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on February 27. The Mumbai bench of the NCLT ordered the "commencement of corporate insolvency resolution process" for the firm. As per the plan, Future Enterprises will be auctioned to recover the company’s unpaid dues. Future Enterprises net worth was once Rs 5,100 crore. Mukesh Ambani’s daughter Isha Ambani is leading Reliance Retail.

Avil Menze, who is the Resolution Professional in this case, revealed the names of three entities as a 'provisional list of prospective resolution applicants'. Avil Menze has admitted Rs 12,265 crore of verified claims from lenders and Rs 23 crore of claims from holders of fixed deposit.

Notably, Future Enterprises had major borrowings in the form of bonds. Centbank Financial Services has filed claim of Rs 3,344 crore, while Axis Trustee Services has filed claim of Rs 1,341 crore. On the other hand, Vistra ITCL (India) has filed claim of Rs 210 crore.

On June 21, Future Enterprises said that it has failed to submit payment of interest of Rs 6.07 crore for its non-convertible debentures. Future Enterprises has defaulted on several payments in the last few months.

Few days ago, Kishore Bayani’s Future Enterprises had defaulted on payment of interest of Rs 1.41 crore for its non-convertible debentures of Rs 29 crore. Besides FEL, Kishore Bayani’s Future Retail Ltd, Future Lifestyles Fashion Ltd and Future Supply Chain Ltd are also undergoing insolvency proceedings.

Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) took over 900 Future Retail stores in March 2022 over non-payment of rent. But most secured lenders did not approve the deal reached between Mukesh Ambani’s company and Future Group and that’s why Future Group firms were admitted for insolvency proceedings.

