Jio Financial Services on Friday October 11, 2024, announced the launch of a new and improved JioFinance App that offers a range of services, including loans, savings accounts, UPI bill payments, recharges, and digital insurance. JioFinance App will be available for download on Google Play Store, Apple App Store, and MyJio.

A beta version of the JioFinance App was launched on May 30, 2024. Over six million users have experienced Jio Financial Services Ltd's (JFSL) new-age digital platform, and the valuable customer feedback received was instrumental in improving the app's overall user experience.

The company has introduced a number of additional services to its financial product chain, such as house loans, loans against property, loans against mutual funds, and balance transfers for home loans, to make the app easier to use. The business is getting ready to provide loans at competitive rates in order to get traction in the financial sector.

"A wide array of financial products and services have been added since the Beta launch, including loans on mutual funds, home loans (including Balance Transfer), and loans against property. These loans are available at competitive terms and will offer substantial savings for our customers," JFSL said in a statement.