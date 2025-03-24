With India’s growing digital population, Jio’s latest move could shake up the cloud storage market and challenge Google’s dominance.

Reliance Jio has introduced a new AI-powered cloud storage service, offering up to 50GB of free storage to its prepaid and postpaid customers. This move directly challenges Google’s cloud storage dominance, which provides only 5GB to 15GB of free space via Gmail and Google Drive.

According to reports, Jio’s cloud storage is available for prepaid users who recharge with plans starting at Rs 299 and above. Postpaid customers across all plans will also get this benefit. Users can store photos, videos, documents, and other digital content online without paying extra.

The service was initially announced during Jio’s 2024 Annual General Meeting (AGM), where select users received up to 100GB of free AI-powered storage. Now, it is available to all eligible prepaid and postpaid customers.

Prepaid Plans: Users recharging with Rs 299 or higher plans will get 50GB of free cloud storage. Lower recharge plans do not include this benefit.

Postpaid Plans: All Jio postpaid plans come with 50GB of free AI-powered storage at no extra cost.

Google currently charges for additional storage beyond the free limit, making Jio’s offer an attractive alternative for millions of users. With India’s growing digital population, Jio’s latest move could shake up the cloud storage market and challenge Google’s dominance.