The company is also in talks to host and run OpenAI’s models locally, ensuring that Indian user data remains within the country.

OpenAI and Meta are in discussions with Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries for a potential partnership, according to a report by The Information. The discussions include the possibility of Reliance Jio distributing OpenAI’s ChatGPT in India.

In addition, OpenAI, led by Sam Altman, is reportedly considering reducing the ChatGPT subscription price by 75-85% from the current $20 per month. This could make the AI tool more accessible to Indian users.

Reliance has reportedly explored the idea of selling OpenAI’s models to enterprise users via an API (Application Programming Interface). The company is also in talks to host and run OpenAI’s models locally, ensuring that Indian user data remains within the country.

Mukesh Ambani’s company is also discussing the possibility of running both OpenAI and Meta’s AI models using a massive data center it plans to build in Jamnagar, Gujarat.

Reliance is planning to construct one of the world’s largest data centers in Jamnagar, with a capacity of 3 gigawatts, according to a Bloomberg report. This would be several times larger than the biggest existing data centers.

Data centers are measured in megawatts (MW), indicating their ability to power servers, cooling systems, and infrastructure. A higher MW means greater computing power, which is essential for handling advanced AI workloads.

To support this facility, Mukesh Ambani is reportedly purchasing AI semiconductors from Nvidia. The two companies had announced a partnership last year when Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang visited India.

If the partnership moves forward, it could significantly boost AI adoption and infrastructure in India.