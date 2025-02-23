Users can avail of this offer via the MyJio app, Jio’s website, or authorised Jio retailers. The recharge process remains the same as other Jio prepaid plans.

Jio is back with a new data add-on that lets its customers watch cricket and take advantage of its entertainment services on its OTT platform. Jio users can now choose from a new Rs 195 data-only plan offered by Reliance Jio. Additional data and a complimentary JioHotstar subscription are included in the new package, which is available as data add-on vouchers.

With a 90-day validity period and 15GB of data, the Rs 195 Jio plan is a good choice for fans of sports and entertainment. Voice or SMS benefits are not included in this package, in contrast to regular recharge plans. Please take note that the JioHotstar subscription includes a 90-day mobile plan that can only be viewed on a mobile device.

Customers can take advantage of this deal through Jio's website, the MyJio app, or approved Jio merchants. Like other Jio prepaid plans, the recharge process remains the same. Additionally, the plan is available via third-party recharge platforms as well.

Users who need more data for streaming and who mostly watch videos are the target audience for this package. This plan is ideal for cricket fans who want to watch live matches at a reasonable price without having to purchase a separate Disney+ Hotstar membership.