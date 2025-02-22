The new Jio prepaid plan aims to provide a well-rounded package, featuring 2GB of high-speed data per day.

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio has relaunched a Rs 949 prepaid plan in India which offers users a seamless streaming experience alongside other mobile services, making it a desirable choice for movie, web series, and live sports fans.

With 2GB of high-speed data each day, the new plan seeks to offer a comprehensive bundle. Internet speeds will be lowered to 64 Kbps after the daily cap is met, guaranteeing continuous connectivity. Subscribers will also receive 100 SMS each day and unlimited voice calls across all Indian networks.

With an 84-day validity period, the Rs 949 plan gives customers a longer duration without requiring frequent recharges. The addition of a complimentary three-month JioHotstar Mobile membership is the package's most notable feature, though. This service grants access to a vast library of films, television programmes, exclusive series, and live sporting events.

The Rs 949 plan includes a JioHotstar Mobile subscription that allows 720p streaming on a single mobile device. Although there are advertisements in the free version, users can choose to upgrade to premium plans for better features like ad-free browsing, support for multiple devices, and higher resolutions. The premium tier's monthly subscription costs are Rs 299, Rs 499 for three months, and Rs 1,499 for a year.

The Rs 949 plan is available to customers through the MyJio app, Jio's official website, or third-party recharge platforms like PhonePe, Paytm, and Google Pay. Following the above guidelines, consumers may activate their JioHotstar subscription through the MyJio app, guaranteeing a simple setup process.