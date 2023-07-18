Mukesh Ambani may add Rs 164 crore to his Rs 1641 crore investment in Blinkit, Zepto rival

Over the past few months, Dunzo has been in the news due to its crises. It has fired hundreds of employees and delayed salaries of the remaining workers.

Mukesh Ambani and Isha Ambani may pump another Rs 164 crore in Bangalore-based Blinkit and Zepto rival Dunzo. As per a report by The Economic Times, Dunzo is facing a major cash crash and it recently had a fresh round of talks with Reliance Retail, who is the largest investor in Dunzo. For those who are unaware, Dunzo is a grocery delivery app just like Blinkit and Zepto. Founded by Kabeer Biswas, Ankur Agarwal, Dalvir Suri and Mukund Jha in 2014, the startup raised several rounds of funding and got interest from giants like Google and Lightbox. Mukesh Ambani bought around 25% stake in Dunzo in January last year by investing almost Rs 1641 crore.

Over the past few months, Dunzo has been in the news due to its crises. It has fired hundreds of employees and delayed salaries of the remaining workers. To get out of this situation, Dunzo is reportedly planning to cut down on its consumer business and focus on B2B offering, Dunzo Merchant Services.

Dunzo has some pretty big clients up its sleeves including McDonald’s, Licious, Theobroma and more. As per The Economic Times, the startup was last valued at $775 million in January 2022 during the investment from Reliance Retail.