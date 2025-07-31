Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Urvashi Rautela brutally trolled after she claims her luggage was stolen from London airport: 'First Indian to lose baggage'

How Instant Personal Loans Can Help Customers Across India Meet Their Financial Needs

Mukesh Ambani takes BIG step as RIL gears for ‘biggest ever IPO’, plans over Rs 52,000 crore for...

Mukesh Ambani makes BIG move, set to infuse nearly Rs 16000 crore in this company, its business is...

IND vs ENG: Why Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah are not playing 5th Test against England?

Sundar Pichai's Google to invest $6 billion in THIS Indian state, Alphabet will build...

Watch: Shahid Afridi's 'kis muh se' remark backfires as helpless Pakistani legend watches Indian players exit WCL

India always supported negotiated two-state solution: MEA weighs in on Israel-Palestine conflict

Meet woman, an IRS officer who appeared for UPSC exam merely 17 days after giving birth, became IAS officer wit AIR..., she is...

Balochistan leader makes BIG statement on Donald Trump's Pakistan oil deal: 'Reserves belong to...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Urvashi Rautela brutally trolled after she claims her luggage was stolen from London airport: 'First Indian to lose baggage'

Urvashi Rautela trolled for saying her luggage was stolen from London airport

How Instant Personal Loans Can Help Customers Across India Meet Their Financial Needs

Instant Personal Loans: Meeting India's Financial Needs

Mukesh Ambani takes BIG step as RIL gears for ‘biggest ever IPO’, plans over Rs 52,000 crore for...

Mukesh Ambani takes BIG step as RIL gears for ‘biggest ever IPO’, plans over...

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Ajay Devgan, Jaideep Ahlawat to Manoj Bajpayee: Meet India's highest-paid OTT actors

Ajay Devgan to Manoj Bajpayee: Meet 8 of India's highest paid OTT actors

Kiara Advani Birthday Special: 5 ethnic looks that prove she’s true style icon

Kiara Advani Birthday Special: 5 ethnic looks that prove she’s true style icon

Kiara Advani Birthday Special: Inside her glamorous life, from luxury cars to Rs 70 crore mansion

Kiara Advani: Inside her glamorous life, from luxury cars to Rs 70 crore mansion

HomeBusiness

BUSINESS

Mukesh Ambani makes BIG move, set to infuse nearly Rs 16000 crore in this company, its business is...

The company reported a 4 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 325 crore in the first quarter ended June 2025, as against Rs 313 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Jul 31, 2025, 04:35 PM IST

Mukesh Ambani makes BIG move, set to infuse nearly Rs 16000 crore in this company, its business is...
File photo

TRENDING NOW

Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani and his promoter group will infuse Rs 15,825 crore in Jio Financial Services (JFS), which makes them hold over 51 per cent stake in the financial services firm. The decision to this effect was taken in the board meeting on Wednesday (July 30) through the preferential issue of convertible warrants to members of the promoter group. Jio Financial promoters, including the Ambani family and different group holding entities, together own 47.12 per cent of the company. Post preferential issuance, promoter group holding would go up to 54.19 per cent.

Jio Financial Services fund raise approved

The board in its meeting on Wednesday approved raising of funds through issuance of up to 50 crore warrants for cash at a price of Rs 316.5 per unit. Each warrant is convertible into one fully paid-up equity share of the company of face value of Rs 10 each at a premium of Rs 306.50 each, aggregating up to Rs 15,825 crore, by way of preferential issue on a private placement basis to the two promoter entities, it said.

Jio Financial Services

Jio Financial Services, carved out from Reliance Industries Ltd in 2023, is engaged in the business of investing and financing, insurance broking, payment bank, payment aggregator and payment gateway services. The market cap of the firm currently stands at Rs 2.10 lakh crore, as of July 31. The share price of the company closed at Rs 329 on Thursday.

READ | Ratan Tata's TCS loses Rs 28149 crore in 48 hours after layoff announcement, market cap declines to Rs...

Jio Financial Services Q1 results

Jio Financial Services Ltd. reported a 4% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 325 crore in the first quarter ended June 2025, as against Rs 313 crore in the same quarter a year ago. The company's total income rose to Rs 619 crore as against Rs 418 crore in the June quarter of the previous year. During the period, interest income doubled to Rs 363 crore as against Rs 162 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

(With inputs from PTI)

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Read More
    Advertisement
    POPULAR STORIES
    Designing Scalable Intelligence: The Achievement of Vinopriya Vijayaboopathy Who Builds Enterprise Systems Based on the Research and Practice
    Designing Scalable Intelligence: Vinopriya Vijayaboopathy's Enterprise Systems.
    Nimisha Priya case: Death sentence of Indian nurse overturned by Yemen authorities, here's all you need to know
    Nimisha Priya case: Death sentence of Indian nurse overturned by Yemen...
    White House adviser makes BIG claim on India-US trade talks, reveals why Trump imposed 25% tariff
    White House adviser makes BIG claim on India-US trade talks, says...
    Renowned Indian astrologer predicts another temple stampede, warns against traveling to these areas in 2025
    Renowned Indian astrologer predicts another temple stampede, warns against trave
    Boycott or play? India-Pakistan WCL 2025 semi-final under cloud after top sponsor withdraws
    Boycott or play? India-Pakistan WCL 2025 semi-final under cloud after top sponso
    MORE
    Advertisement
    MOST VIEWED
    From Ajay Devgan, Jaideep Ahlawat to Manoj Bajpayee: Meet India's highest-paid OTT actors
    Ajay Devgan to Manoj Bajpayee: Meet 8 of India's highest paid OTT actors
    Kiara Advani Birthday Special: 5 ethnic looks that prove she’s true style icon
    Kiara Advani Birthday Special: 5 ethnic looks that prove she’s true style icon
    Kiara Advani Birthday Special: Inside her glamorous life, from luxury cars to Rs 70 crore mansion
    Kiara Advani: Inside her glamorous life, from luxury cars to Rs 70 crore mansion
    From Raksha Bandhan, Independence Day to Ganesh Chaturthi: Full list of Indian holidays in August 2025
    From Raksha Bandhan, Independence Day to Ganesh Chaturthi: Full list of Indian h
    From Aneet Padda to Wamiqa Gabbi: Bollywood's rising female talents who are leaving a lasting impact on-screen
    Bollywood's rising female talents who are leaving a lasting impact on-screen
    MORE
    MOST WATCHED
    MORE
    Advertisement
    DNA ORIGNALS
    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
    MORE