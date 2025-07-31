Mukesh Ambani makes BIG move, set to infuse nearly Rs 16000 crore in this company, its business is...

The company reported a 4 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 325 crore in the first quarter ended June 2025, as against Rs 313 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani and his promoter group will infuse Rs 15,825 crore in Jio Financial Services (JFS), which makes them hold over 51 per cent stake in the financial services firm. The decision to this effect was taken in the board meeting on Wednesday (July 30) through the preferential issue of convertible warrants to members of the promoter group. Jio Financial promoters, including the Ambani family and different group holding entities, together own 47.12 per cent of the company. Post preferential issuance, promoter group holding would go up to 54.19 per cent.

Jio Financial Services fund raise approved

The board in its meeting on Wednesday approved raising of funds through issuance of up to 50 crore warrants for cash at a price of Rs 316.5 per unit. Each warrant is convertible into one fully paid-up equity share of the company of face value of Rs 10 each at a premium of Rs 306.50 each, aggregating up to Rs 15,825 crore, by way of preferential issue on a private placement basis to the two promoter entities, it said.

Jio Financial Services

Jio Financial Services, carved out from Reliance Industries Ltd in 2023, is engaged in the business of investing and financing, insurance broking, payment bank, payment aggregator and payment gateway services. The market cap of the firm currently stands at Rs 2.10 lakh crore, as of July 31. The share price of the company closed at Rs 329 on Thursday.

Jio Financial Services Q1 results

Jio Financial Services Ltd. reported a 4% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 325 crore in the first quarter ended June 2025, as against Rs 313 crore in the same quarter a year ago. The company's total income rose to Rs 619 crore as against Rs 418 crore in the June quarter of the previous year. During the period, interest income doubled to Rs 363 crore as against Rs 162 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

(With inputs from PTI)