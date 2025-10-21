FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
HomeBusiness

BUSINESS

Mukesh Ambani makes big move, Reliance grabs new order amid US scrutiny of India's Russian oil import, it is from...

RIL bought at least 2.5 million barrels, including Iraq’s Basrah Medium, as well as Al-Shaheen and Qatar Land, said traders familiar with the matter, who asked not to be named as they are not authorised to speak to the media.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Oct 21, 2025, 03:49 PM IST

Reliance Industries Ltd. (RIL) has increased its purchases of Middle Eastern crude oil. This move suggests growing US pressure on India’s Russian oil imports may be influencing the company’s buying strategy.

According to traders familiar with the matter, Reliance bought at least 2.5 million barrels of crude last week, including Basrah Medium from Iraq, as well as Al-Shaheen and Qatar Land grades. They said the company’s recent buying activity was noticeably higher than usual. The traders requested anonymity as they are not authorised to speak to the media.

In addition to these spot purchases, Reliance has been inquiring about supplies from several Middle Eastern sellers offering oil grades similar to Russian crude. The company, which relies heavily on steady crude flows for its operations, has been one of India’s largest importers of Russian oil since the start of the Ukraine conflict.

The United States has been urging India to scale back its purchases of Russian oil in an effort to weaken Moscow’s finances amid the war in Ukraine. Earlier this month, US President Donald Trump claimed that India had agreed to stop buying Russian crude altogether, but New Delhi did not confirm this. Indian refiners have said they may reduce, but not completely halt, imports from Russia.

Reliance’s exports of refined products to Europe could also be affected by an upcoming European Union embargo on fuels derived from Russian crude, set to take effect on 21 January 2026. The EU has advised companies to exercise extra caution when dealing with countries, including India, that import Russian oil.

Reliance did not respond to a request for comment sent during a local holiday.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
