Last month, Jio BlackRock Mutual Fund got an asset management licence from the market regulator SEBI.

Mukesh Ambani continues to grow his business empire with several new launches and collaborations. Now, the Reliance Industries chairman has launched a new platform for Indian investors. Its name is Aladdin, BlackRock's unique investment analytics and risk management platform. Jio BlackRock Asset Management Pvt Ltd is a 50:50 joint venture between Jio Financial Services Ltd (JFSL) and US-based BlackRock.

Last month, Jio BlackRock Mutual Fund got an asset management licence from the market regulator SEBI. "Investing should be simple. And it should work for you. That's the belief that brought Jio Financial Services and BlackRock together. We've blended Jio's digital first approach with BlackRock's global investment expertise“ to build solutions around what Indian investors truly need," the mutual fund company said in a post on X. "This is just the beginning. We are here to redefine investing by making it accessible and affordable for you. We are Jio BlackRock Mutual Fund," it said.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), vide letter dated May 26, 2025, granted the certificate of registration to 'Jio BlackRock Mutual Fund' and approval to Jio BlackRock Asset Management Private Ltd to act as the asset management company for Jio BlackRock Mutual Fund. The company has appointed Amit Bhosale as Chief Risk Officer, Amol Pai as Chief Technology Officer, and Biraja Tripathy as Head of Product, among others, Live Mint reported.

In October 2024, the company announced the incorporation of two firms -- Jio BlackRock Asset Management Private Limited and Jio BlackRock Trustee Private Limited - to carry on the primary business of mutual fund, subject to regulatory approvals. The joint venture was first announced on July 26, 2023, when Jio Financial Services and BlackRock revealed plans to enter India’s asset management industry.

Jio Financial Services

It was originally a subsidiary of Reliance Industries, but demerged as an independent entity and listed on the Indian stock exchanges in August 2023. The company has a market cap of Rs 1.83 lakh crore, as of June 18. The share price of the firm closed at Rs 287.75 on Wednesday.