BUSINESS

Mukesh Ambani makes BIG move as he now launches Campa beverages in...; teams up with...

Reliance had acquired Campa Cola in 2022 and reintroduced it to Indian consumers in 2023. Since then, it has launched the products in different countries.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Aug 11, 2025, 06:11 PM IST

Mukesh Ambani, Asia's richest man and Reliance Industries chairman, continues to expand his retail business along with his daughter Isha Ambani, who heads Reliance Retail. Now, Reliance Consumer Products (RCPL), the FMCG arm of Reliance Industries, has introduced the iconic Campa Beverages brand in Sri Lanka, in collaboration with Ceylon Cold Stores (manufacturer and distributor of the Elephant House brand). The companies previously collaborated to launch Elephant House Beverages into the Indian market in February 2024.

What does Reliance aim for in Sri Lanka?

With the introduction of Campa in Sri Lanka, the partnership aims to offer greater choice and innovation to Sri Lankan consumers. Campa's entry into Sri Lanka reinforces RCPL's commitment to expanding its consumer brands across key overseas markets. The brand's entry into Sri Lanka is supported by the strong market presence of Ceylon Cold Stores, a subsidiary of the John Keells Group, with its established distribution reach and operational scale.

What is Campa portfolio in Sri Lanka?

The Campa portfolio in Sri Lanka includes Campa Cola, Lemon, Orange, and the energy range featuring Campa NRG Gold Boost and Berry Kik, the statement said. Priced competitively at Rs100 for 250 ml bottles, the range promises both value and appeal for everyday refreshment needs.

When did Mukesh Ambani acquire Campa Cola?

Reliance Consumer acquired Campa Cola in 2022 and reintroduced it to Indian consumers in 2023. RCPL has revitalised a legacy brand that captured the imagination of generations in the 1970s and 1980s.

What did RCPL executive director say?

Ketan Mody, Executive Director at RCPL, said: "We are excited to enter the Sri Lankan market with our valued partner Elephant house Beverages. Campa is a heritage Indian brand founded more than 50 years ago that continues to enjoy the love of consumers. We are investing for the long-term and see great potential for accelerated growth in the region. We have a track record of delivering innovative and global quality products at honest and affordable price points to customers. We are delighted to come together with our partner today to transform the beverage experience for consumers across Sri Lanka."

