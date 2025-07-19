Mukesh Ambani makes another BIG move, launches JioPC, a service that turns your set-top box and TV into a PC at just Rs...

Based on the information stated on Jio’s official website, JioPC has 8 GB of RAM and 100 GB of cloud storage. The system runs on the Ubuntu (Linux) operating system.

Jio Platforms, a division of Reliance Industries, has unveiled JioPC, a brand-new cloud-based virtual desktop solution. In essence, this service turns a standard set-top box into a fully functional PC. Any suitable TV connected to a Jio set-top box can use the JioPC service. Through a queue, the business is providing JioPC to subscribers for free. JioPC is a virtual desktop service, according to Jio's official website. It is comparable to having a computer in the cloud that is accessible via the internet. You can utilize it by attaching a keyboard and mouse to your Jio Set-Top Box (STB).

It is perfect for browsing, using educational resources, productivity apps, taking online courses, and more. Because everything is controlled in the cloud, it is inexpensive, requires little up-front investment, and removes any concerns about maintenance or upgrades. Additionally, even if your set-top box is replaced or broken, your data is safe.

Users only need to select a monthly membership plan after purchasing a keyboard and mouse. With a PC-like interface on a smart TV and a monthly or multi-month charge, this is undoubtedly a unique product.

Consumers are no longer required to buy an additional computer. They'll turn their TV into a PC. All customers need is a Jio Set-Top Box (STB) with a mouse and keyboard attached, as well as a Jio Home connection. Customers can use JioPC to turn their TV into a working computer and complete a number of things. It is possible to do anything from web browsing to online classes. According to Jio, all customer data is frequently kept on cloud servers. Thus, the data will remain secure and accessible even if the set-top box malfunctions or needs to be replaced.

To begin utilizing a JioPC, a user must:

a set-top box (STB) connected to JioFiber or JioAirFiber.

a mouse and keyboard.

A JioPC subscription that is active.

JioPC includes 100 GB of cloud storage and 8 GB of RAM, according to the details on Jio's official website. The Ubuntu (Linux) operating system powers the system. According to the setup, this configuration is perfect for productivity applications, online learning, programming, design, and browsing.

CPU: 4 CPU

RAM: 8 GB

Storage: 100 GB Cloud Storage

Usage: Unlimited

Operating System: Ubuntu (Linux)

“Your JioPC is a virtual desktop that is running in the cloud and streamed to you over the internet. You will be disconnected from the virtual desktop if you lose internet connectivity. Your work will continue to be securely stored on the cloud, and you can reconnect within the idle time (15 mins) to pick up from where you left off. After the idle time passes, your JioPC virtual desktop will be shut down and all unsaved work will be lost,” the website reads. At the moment, JioPC’s site contains five subscription plans.

The cheapest plan costs Rs599 (+ GST) and is good for one month. It comes with 100GB of storage, 8GB of RAM, and unlimited use.

The second plan, which costs Rs 999 + GST, has 100GB of cloud storage, 8GB of RAM, and two months of unrestricted usage.

The third plan costs Rs 2,499 and comes with 100GB of storage, 8GB of RAM, and an 8-month validity period.

The fourth product costs Rs 4,599 and comes with 100GB of storage, 8GB of RAM, and unlimited usage for 15 months.

The final plan, which is a special deal priced at Rs 1,499, comes with 8GB of RAM, 100GB of data, and a 4-month validity period with unlimited usage.