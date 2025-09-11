Mukesh Ambani makes another BIG move, as Reliance launches new company, it is...

Reliance Industries on Wednesday said Reliance Intelligence has been incorporated as a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company.

As part of its major investment push in artificial intelligence (AI), Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) has announced that it has established a new wholly owned subsidiary - Reliance Intelligence Limited.

In a filing to the stock exchange, the company said it received a certificate of incorporation from the Ministry of Corporate Affairs on September 9. The formal announcement came on 10 September, shortly after the stock market closed.

RIL shares ended the day higher at Rs 1,377.50. The stock will be closely watched when trading resumes.

The move follows RIL’s announcement at its Annual General Meeting (AGM) on August 29, where Chairman Mukesh Ambani outlined his vision to transform the conglomerate into a 'deep-tech enterprise' alongside its established businesses in telecom, retail, and energy.

Reliance Intelligence will focus on driving the company’s AI ambitions in India.

Building gigawatt-scale, AI-ready data centers in Jamnagar, forming partnerships with top tech companies and open-source communities, implementing AI services in the fields of education, healthcare, agriculture, and small business, and luring top AI talent to India are the four goals the company intends to pursue.

Reliance is turning to Silicon Valley. Ambani announced a "deeper, holistic partnership" with Google, led by Sundar Pichai. "The AI opportunity in India is extraordinary. It will transform every industry and organisation – from the largest enterprises to the smallest kirana store. Google and Reliance are partnering to help all of Reliance's businesses transform, using AI – from Energy and Retail to Telecom and Financial Services. To support this AI adoption, together we are establishing a Jamnagar Cloud region, built for and dedicated to Reliance," Pichai said.

Additionally, Reliance and Meta are establishing a special joint venture to provide enterprise-ready, sovereign AI platforms for Indian government agencies and companies. The collaboration will integrate Reliance's energy, telecom, retail, and manufacturing capabilities with Meta's open-source Llama models. "Together we want to ensure that everyone in India has access to AI — and eventually superintelligence," stated Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta, who described the company as an example of how open-source AI can grow safely within a country.

"Jio delivered digital everywhere, for every Indian. Reliance Intelligence will deliver AI everywhere, for every Indian," Ambani said.