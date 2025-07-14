Mukesh Ambani makes another BIG move as Reliance launches Campa in India's neighbouring country, not Bangladesh, Sri Lanka

Campa already has a presence in GCC countries, including Oman, Bahrain and Qatar.

Mukesh Ambani, the richest man in Asia and Reliance Industries chairman, continues to expand his business outside India. The Indian billionaire has acquired several companies in the past few years and is giving tough competition to established brands. Now, the FMCG arm of Reliance Industries Ltd, Reliance Consumer Products Limited (RCPL), has launched the Campa fizzy drink in Nepal with the Chaudhary Group (CG). Ambani had acquired Campa in 2022 and reintroduced it in India in 2023. Since then, Reliance has launched it in different flavours, challenging brands like Coca-Cola, Pepsi and others.

Campa's entry into international markets

Earlier this year, the company launched Campa in the UAE, marking its entry into international markets. It partnered with Agthia Group for its Middle East launch. Campa has a presence in GCC countries, including Oman, Bahrain and Qatar.

"We are entering the Nepal market with Campa in association with Chaudhary Group. Campa is an Indian brand founded over 50 years ago. We see potential for growth in the region and aim to offer quality products at affordable prices," says Ketan Mody, Executive Director of RCPL.

Campa products

The Campa product lineup includes Campa Cola, Campa Lemon, Campa Orange, Campa Energy Gold Boost, and Campa Energy Berry Kick.

RCPL's Nepal partner

Chaudhary Group sells Wai-Wai-branded noodles in several global markets, including India. The Nepalese conglomerate operates more than 202 companies and 261 brands worldwide. It has a presence in sectors such as food and beverages, financial services, education, infrastructure, automobile, information and technology, real estate, and hospitality.

"This strategic alliance not only expands our beverage portfolio but also reinforces our position as a key player in the region's competitive beverage market. We look forward to leveraging our robust distribution network and market expertise to establish Campa as a beloved brand in Nepal, just as it has been in India for generations,” said Nirvana Chaudhary, managing director, Chaudhary Group.