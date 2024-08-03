Mukesh Ambani loses Rs 10055 crore in a day after...

Twitter
Haniyeh Assassination: Did Mossad use 'Amit Nakesh' to confuse Turkish Media?

US Vice President Kamala Harris' husband admits extramarital affair during first marriage with child's...

Wayanad landslides: Search operation enters Day 6, death toll crosses 350, over 200 still missing

Iran vows 'revenge' after Hamas chief's killing by Israel amid Middle East crisis

Himachal Pradesh Rains: Search, rescue ops underway in flood-affected Samej village after cloudburst in Shimla

Haniyeh Assassination: Did Mossad use ‘Amit Nakesh’ to confuse Turkish Media?

Mumbai model walks in towel under broad daylight in viral video, internet is not happy

'Terrifying encounter': Man captures rattlesnake with bare hands in shocking viral video, watch

AI imagines Iron Man, Thor, Hulk as rockstars

6 common foods that cause high Cholesterol

Vishal Bhardwaj films ranked from best to worst

Social Media पर जमकर ट्रोल हुई पूजा खेडकर, कभी अंधी तो कभी मानसिक रोगी, लोग बोले- 'दिला दो ओलंपिक गोल्ड'

कौन है गुलजार शेख? जिसे Views के आगे नहीं दिखी इंसान की जान की कीमत, हुआ गिरफ्तार  

Athlete बस ले आए Paris Olympic में Gold Medal, यहां इनाम से लादकर किस्मत बदल देगी Government

Made in Rs 7 crore, this Arbaaz Khan film had no superstars, was rejected by critics, still became superhit, earned...

Iodine-rich superfoods that prevent, treat thyroid problems

Inside Sachin Tendulkar’s lavish home in Mumbai

Wayanad Landslide Update: Death Toll Rises To 308, Over 200 People Injured, Rescue Ops Enter Day 4

Hezbollah Attacks Israel With Dozens Of Rockets Days After Death Of Top Commander | Israel Vs Hamas

BJP Bihar President Dilip Jaiswal Takes Jibe On India Alliance Over 'Muslims' I DNA Political OH!

Dalljiet Kaur files FIR against estranged husband Nikhil Patel, accuses him of...

Amitabh Bachchan once promised a college in Aishwarya Rai's name, laid foundation stone, then left it midway, now...

Made in Rs 7 crore, this Arbaaz Khan film had no superstars, was rejected by critics, still became superhit, earned...

Business

Mukesh Ambani loses Rs 10055 crore in a day after...

This financial upheaval wasn't confined to a few; the wealth of the top 22 billionaires saw continuous declines. Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg and Microsoft founder Bill Gates also suffered losses of $3.39 billion and $1.95 billion respectively

Latest News

Nikita Shahi

Updated : Aug 03, 2024, 09:01 PM IST

Mukesh Ambani loses Rs 10055 crore in a day after...
Mukesh Ambani, chairman of Reliance Industries and ranked 11th on the Bloomberg Billionaire Index
As the sun set on Friday, a wave of uncertainty swept across the financial world. Billionaires, who once seemed untouchable, watched in shock as their fortunes dwindled. Among the hardest hit were India’s own Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani, their combined losses amounting to billions of dollars, leaving investors and analysts scrambling for answers.

According to the Bloomberg Billionaire Index, Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon, bore the brunt of the decline, losing a jaw-dropping $15.2 billion on Friday. The wealth erosion didn't spare others; Elon Musk, the world's richest man, saw his net worth shrink by $6.57 billion, while Bernard Arnault, the French billionaire and chairman of LVMH, experienced a $1.21 billion dip.

The primary culprit behind this financial bloodbath was a disappointing global market performance, triggered by weak weekly unemployment data from the US. The Nasdaq 100 index dropped by 2.4 percent, leading to an 8.8 percent drop in Amazon shares. This drastic fall in share prices translated directly into a monumental decrease in Bezos' wealth, now standing at $191.5 billion. Bloomberg reports that Bezos' losses from Amazon shares are part of a broader trend this year, as he has offloaded about $8.5 billion worth of shares over nine trading days in February.

Mukesh Ambani, chairman of Reliance Industries and ranked 11th on the Bloomberg Billionaire Index, wasn't spared either. He witnessed a $1.20 billion decrease in his wealth, reducing his net worth to $113 billion. Close on his heels, Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani, ranked 12th, saw his fortune decline by $1.34 billion, bringing his total to $110 billion.

This financial upheaval wasn't confined to a few; the wealth of the top 22 billionaires saw continuous declines. Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg and Microsoft founder Bill Gates also suffered losses of $3.39 billion and $1.95 billion respectively.

The market volatility reflects broader investor anxiety, particularly around the high-profit expectations from artificial intelligence (AI) and fears of market overconcentration. This sentiment mirrors the dramatic fall in Amazon shares, reminiscent of the company's struggles in April 2022 when it announced continued heavy investments in AI, even at the cost of short-term profits.

As the dust settles, the billionaire ranks have been reshuffled, demonstrating the precariousness of even the most colossal fortunes amid global market instability.

