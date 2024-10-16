Mukesh Ambani not only faced a major decline in his net worth but also saw his position on the Bloomberg Billionaires list fall.

Mukesh Ambani, Asia's richest person and chairman of Reliance Industries, experienced a massive decline in his wealth in just one day on the billionaire’s list. On the other hand, Gautam Adani, chairperson of the Adani Group, saw a significant increase in his net worth.

Ambani not only faced a major decline in his net worth but also saw his position on the Bloomberg Billionaires list fall. As a result, he lost $2 billion (approximately Rs 16,801 crore) in just one day, dropping to 15th place with a net worth of $102 billion on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

In contrast, Gautam Adani experienced a significant increase in his net worth, adding $266 million to reach a total of $99.2 billion. This impressive surge has positioned him at 18th place on the global billionaire list.

Moreover, Bernard Arnault, formerly the world’s richest individual, experienced a significant setback in his wealth in the last 24 hours, losing USD 3.46 billion. His net worth is now USD 182 billion, which has dropped him to 5th place in the billionaire rankings.

Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos both enjoyed an increase in their fortunes recently. Musk, boasting a net worth of USD 241 billion, retains his position as the richest person in the world.

Meanwhile, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos remains solidly in second place, with a net worth of USD 211 billion.

