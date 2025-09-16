Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries planning double IPO blast, likely to launch Reliance Retail IPO after Reliance Jio IPO in...

Reliance Retail, with a potential valuation of close to $200 billion, is poised to emerge as the largest player in the field and may challenge the biggest giant, Amazon. First step has already been taken in the direction of the demerger of the FMCG arm, Reliance Consumer Products.

Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Ltd. is planning a double IPO blast. The billionaire will not keep himself limited to the initial public offering (IPO) of Reliance Industries’ telecom arm, Reliance Jio next year. Reports suggest that he is planning to launch the IPO of retail arm Reliance Retail in 2027. Reliance Retail, with a potential valuation of nearly $200 billion, is poised to emerge as the largest player in the field and may challenge the industry giant, Amazon.

The first step has already been taken in the direction of the demerger of the FMCG arm, Reliance Consumer Products. It will now be a direct subsidiary of Reliance Industries. With the carving out, Reliance Retail will be left with Reliance Smart, Freshpik, Reliance Digital, JioMart, Reliance Trends, 7-Eleven, Reliance Trends, Reliance Jewels, and others. In an attempt to tighten the belt and make it more cost-effective, Reliance Retail has shut down many underperforming stores. The main objective is to increase the valuation before it goes out to tap the capital market.

The IPO will give an opportunity to Singapore’s GIC, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Qatar Investment Authority, KKR, TPG, Silver Lake, and others to make an investment in the company. Reliance Retail is bullish after it reported an operating profit of $2.9 billion on revenue of $38.7 billion. It is encouraged by the fact that its EBITDA margin in FY25 was at 8.6 percent, which improved marginally to 8.7 percent in the June quarter.