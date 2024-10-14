However, the total income was marginally higher at Rs 2.4 lakh crore from Rs 2.38 lakh crore in July-September 2023.

Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries has announced its second-quarter results. The company's profit declined by 5 per cent in the July-September quarter of the financial year 2024-25 as weak oil refining and petrochemical business hurt operational performance. Its consolidated net profit fell to Rs 16,563 crore or Rs 24.48 per share in July-September - the second quarter of the current fiscal - compared to Rs 17,394 crore or Rs 25.71 a share in the same period a year back, according to a company filing.

However, the total income was marginally higher at Rs 2.4 lakh crore from Rs 2.38 lakh crore in July-September 2023. For the unaware, Reliance is India's most valuable company with a current market cap of Rs 18.59 lakh crore.

