Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries makes foray into herbal drinks, acquires THIS brand after Campa Cola

BUSINESS
After Campa Cola, Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries' FMCG arm, Reliance Consumer Products Limited (RCPL), has decided to make a foray into the herbal beverage category. The RCPL announced on Monday that it would acquire a majority stake in Baidyanath Group-owned Naturedge Beverages. Reliance will make a joint venture with the aim of focusing on offering consumers a wide range of natural herbal beverages. Executive Director of Reliance Consumer Products, Ketan Mody, said, "It also fits perfectly with RCPL’s vision of globally providing quality products at affordable prices along with promoting India’s legacy."
Established in 2018, Naturedge Beverages offers packaged drinks under the brand 'Shunya,' which contain zero sugar and zero calories. Its main constituents include Indian herbs like Ashwagandha, Brahmi, Khus, Kokum, and green tea. Director Siddhesh Sharma said, "The partnership with RCPL is a testament to Shunya’s rapidly growing acceptability among consumers. With our visions aligned on turning Shunya into a pan-India brand that caters to consumers' love for herbal-natural functional beverages that are refreshing and fun-filled at the same time, this is a win-win for us."
Earlier, Reliance acquired Campa, Sosyo, and RasKik in the beverage category. As a part of the Mukesh Ambani-led conglomerate’s expansion spree across consumer product categories, the company wants to have cola drinks, confectionery, chocolates, and other drinks to strengthen its hold in the FMCG category.