'Add DNA as a Preferred Source'
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meerut toll plaza: NHAI slaps Rs 20 lakh fine on operator after assault on Army jawan, 6 arrested

Good news for Mumbaikars as 238 AC local trains to run soon in Mumbai; check features, fares and more

'Nobody is indispensable': Sunil Gavaskar's message to Ajit Agarkar over Jasprit Bumrah's workload management

Watch: Shubhanshu Shukla meets PM Modi, shares moments of his space mission, gifts him...

What! Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar in trouble? 100 unit members admitted to hospital in Leh due to...

Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries makes foray into herbal drinks, acquires THIS brand after Campa Cola

Comedian Aiyyo Shraddha faces backlash over Mile Sur Mera Tumhara parody: 'Hindi imposition is...'

IGNOU extends deadline for registration for July 2025 admission, students can now register till..., know application process

‘Skibidi’ to ‘Delulu’: Cambridge dictionary adds 6000 Gen Z , Gen Alpha slang

Viral video: Faissal Khan REVEALS Aamir Khan has an illegitimate child OUT of WEDLOCK after having affair with..., furious netizens react

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Meerut toll plaza: NHAI slaps Rs 20 lakh fine on operator after assault on Army jawan, 6 arrested

Meerut toll plaza: NHAI slaps Rs 20 lakh fine on operator after assault on jawan

Good news for Mumbaikars as 238 AC local trains to run soon in Mumbai; check features, fares and more

Good news for Mumbaikars as 238 AC local trains to run soon in Mumbai; check fea

'Nobody is indispensable': Sunil Gavaskar's message to Ajit Agarkar over Jasprit Bumrah's workload management

Sunil Gavaskar sends blunt message to Ajit Agarkar over Bumrah's workload mgt

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket rivalry moments

From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket

From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history

From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history

On Janmashtami, revisit 5 Bollywood films reflecting Krishna and Radha’s divine love

5 Bollywood movies inspired by the eternal love of Krishna and Radha

HomeBusiness

BUSINESS

Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries makes foray into herbal drinks, acquires THIS brand after Campa Cola

Reliance acquired Campa, Sosyo, and RasKik in the beverage category. As a part of the Mukesh Ambani-led conglomerate’s expansion spree across consumer product categories, the company wants to have cola drinks, confectionery and chocolates and other drinks to strengthen its hold in FMCG category.

Latest News

Pramode Mallik

Updated : Aug 18, 2025, 07:56 PM IST

Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries makes foray into herbal drinks, acquires THIS brand after Campa Cola
Mukesh Ambani, Chairman, Reliance Industries Ltd (File Image)

TRENDING NOW

After Campa Cola, Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries' FMCG arm, Reliance Consumer Products Limited (RCPL), has decided to make a foray into the herbal beverage category. The RCPL announced on Monday that it would acquire a majority stake in Baidyanath Group-owned Naturedge Beverages. Reliance will make a joint venture with the aim of focusing on offering consumers a wide range of natural herbal beverages. Executive Director of Reliance Consumer Products, Ketan Mody, said, "It also fits perfectly with RCPL’s vision of globally providing quality products at affordable prices along with promoting India’s legacy."

 

Reliance acquires 'Shunya'

Established in 2018, Naturedge Beverages offers packaged drinks under the brand 'Shunya,' which contain zero sugar and zero calories. Its main constituents include Indian herbs like Ashwagandha, Brahmi, Khus, Kokum, and green tea. Director Siddhesh Sharma said, "The partnership with RCPL is a testament to Shunya’s rapidly growing acceptability among consumers. With our visions aligned on turning Shunya into a pan-India brand that caters to consumers' love for herbal-natural functional beverages that are refreshing and fun-filled at the same time, this is a win-win for us."

RCPL acquires Campa, Sosyo, RasKik 

Earlier, Reliance acquired Campa, Sosyo, and RasKik in the beverage category. As a part of the Mukesh Ambani-led conglomerate’s expansion spree across consumer product categories, the company wants to have cola drinks, confectionery, chocolates, and other drinks to strengthen its hold in the FMCG category. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Swetha Ravipudi: Engineering secure and resilient AI infrastructure through trans-disciplinary knowledge
Swetha Ravipudi: Expert in Secure and Resilient AI Infrastructure
Big 2025 Bollywood films like Saiyaara and Dhadak 2 to stream online on…
Big 2025 Bollywood films like Saiyaara and Dhadak 2 to stream online on…
'Amazing Act of Devotion...': A 60-year-old Beggar donates Rs 1.83 Lakh to renovate a temple
'Act of Devotion': 60-year-old Beggar donates Rs 1.83 Lakh to renovate a temple
Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Check out Dos and Don’ts to keep in mind while fasting
Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Check out Dos and Don’ts to keep in mind while fasting
India vs Pakistan: Price of TV ads surges for high-voltage Asia Cup 2025 game as brands have to pay Rs...
India vs Pakistan Price of TV ads surges for high voltage Asia Cup 2025 game
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket rivalry moments
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
On Janmashtami, revisit 5 Bollywood films reflecting Krishna and Radha’s divine love
5 Bollywood movies inspired by the eternal love of Krishna and Radha
Janmashtami 2025: 6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings
6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings
Lord's victory, Virat Kohli's century: India's most memorable Independence Day cricket matches
Lord's victory, Virat Kohli's century: India's most memorable Independence Day
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE