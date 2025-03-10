This pack contain only data benefits and is currently listed on Jio.com.

Days before the much-awaited IPL 2025, Reliance Jio has launched another recharge plan at just Rs 100. This is a new data-only recharge plan which offers a 90-day Jio Hotstar subscription along with 5GB of data. This pack contain only data benefits and is currently listed on Jio.com. The Mukesh Ambani-led company has silently removed the basic JioCinema benefit from all its recharge plans after the JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar merger. Now cricket fans have to subscribe to Jio Hotstar to stream the 18th season of IPL, which will begin on March 22.

Jio prepaid plan at Rs 100

1. Pack validity - 90 days

2. Total data - 5 GB

3. Data at high speed* - 5 GB

4. Post 5 GB limit, unlimited speed of 64 Kbps

This budget-friendly plan allows streaming on smartphones and smart TVs at up to 1080p resolution (for 90 days), making it a great option for IPL 2025 fans. However, this plan does not offer any calling or SMS benefits. Users will need a base plan to activate Jio’s latest data-only pack with the Jio Hotstar subscription.

READ | IND vs NZ: Did Vinod Kambli attend ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final in Dubai? Know truth here

Other regular Jio Hotstar mobile plan costs Rs 149 for 90 days, but limits access to mobile phones. This Rs 100 plan allows users to stream web series, movies, and live sports including the upcoming IPL 2025—on both smartphones and smart TVs at up to 1080p resolution. In comparison, an equivalent standalone recharge plan for Jio Hotstar’s Super plan costs Rs 299.