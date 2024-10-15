Both phones feature a 1000 mAh battery, expandable storage of up to 128 GB, and support for 23 Indian languages.

Reliance Jio has unveiled two new feature phones in its JioBharat series—V3 and V4—at the 2024 Indian Mobile Congress. These 4G-enabled phones come equipped with features such as live TV, UPI-based digital payments, and video streaming via the company’s apps like JioTV, JioPay, and JioCinema.

“The success of JioBharat V2 in 2023 laid a strong foundation, making it clear that India was ready for affordable, high-quality digital experiences,” said Jio’s president, Sunil Dutt. “Building on that momentum, Reliance Jio has now introduced the JioBharat V3 and V4, the next generation of affordable 4G feature phones that bring style and design into the heart of digital transformation.”

According to the company, the JioBharat V3 is a style-centric phone designed for users who seek more than just functionality, boasting a sleek and modern design that combines fashion with function. The JioBharat V4, on the other hand, focuses on design and offers advanced digital services, catering to users looking for a premium experience.

Both phones feature a 1000 mAh battery, expandable storage of up to 128 GB, and support for 23 Indian languages. Priced at Rs. 1099 each, they come with a Rs. 123 monthly recharge plan, offering unlimited voice calls and 14 GB of data. Jio stated that this plan is the most affordable on the market, providing nearly 40% savings compared to competitors.

The phones will be available at physical retail outlets, JioMart, and Amazon.