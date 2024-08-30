Twitter
Mukesh Ambani launches Jio PhoneCall AI: What is it, how does it work, when will Jio users get to use this

Reliance Jio unveiled Jio PhoneCall AI, a groundbreaking service that harnesses artificial intelligence to enhance phone calls

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Aug 30, 2024, 05:30 PM IST

Mukesh Ambani launches Jio PhoneCall AI: What is it, how does it work, when will Jio users get to use this
(Image source: File image)
At its 47th Annual General Meeting, Reliance Jio unveiled Jio PhoneCall AI, a groundbreaking service that harnesses artificial intelligence to enhance phone calls. This innovative feature enables users to easily record, transcribe, summarize, and translate conversations in real-time, revolutionizing phone call management and accessibility. This development is a key part of Jio's "Connected Intelligence" initiative, designed to break language barriers and empower Jio customers with more efficient and inclusive communication tools.

Let's examine in-depth the features, accessibility, and other aspects of Jio's new AI service.
 
Jio PhoneCall AI is a new AI-powered service from Jio that will offer AI-powered phone call features like conversation translation, transcription, recording, and summarisation. By making it simple to translate between languages, record conversations, and turn spoken words into text, the service aims to assist users in managing their calls more effectively.
 
To activate Jio PhoneCall AI, simply add the service number (1-800-732-673) to your existing call, just like adding another caller. Once connected, you'll hear a welcome message confirming the AI is ready to help. To begin recording and transcribing the call, press #1. The AI will then start listening and transcribing the conversation in real-time, periodically reminding participants that the call is being recorded for transparency.

To control the transcription, use the following commands:

- Press #2 to pause the transcription; the AI will confirm that it's paused.
- Press #1 again to resume transcription.
- Press #3 to end the AI's involvement; the AI will confirm that recording and transcription have stopped.

Once the call is finished, all recorded audio, transcriptions, summaries, and translations will be safely stored in Jio Cloud for easy access, review, or sharing, making it simple to manage your call data. Although Jio has made the new feature known, it has not disclosed when it will be available. Even after we gave the feature a try, it was broken. In the upcoming weeks, Jio users should be able to access it.

When it becomes available, the AI feature will provide users with several benefits, such as:

Call Recording and Storage: Jio Cloud automatically records calls and keeps them there for convenient access to previous discussions.

Real-time transcription: This technology transcribes voice over the phone into text so that users can review specifics without having to listen to the entire conversation again.

Call Summarisation: Produces brief synopses of talks, emphasising important details for easy access.

Language Barriers Can Be Overcome with Translation Across Multiple Languages: This feature allows conversations to be translated instantly between multiple languages. 

