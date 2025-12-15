FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Pahalgam terror attack case: Pak handler Sajid Jatt among 7 named in chargesheet; details inside

Amid legal dispute with Karisma Kapoor's kids over Sunjay Kapur's estate, Priya Sachdev remembers him on her birthday: 'You are...'

This Congress MP once claimed Lionel Messi was 'born in Assam'; know what exactly happened

Mukesh Ambani launches BIG offer for Jio customers ahead of New Year 2026, free Gemini AI Pro, unlimited 5G at just Rs...

WATCH: Crowd at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium chants 'AQI' as CM Rekha Gupta meets Lionel Messi

8th Pay Commission: Railways slashes maintenance, energy costs ahead of Salary Hike

Saiyaara world television premiere: When, where to watch Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda-starrer Mohit Suri's blockbuster on TV

Delhi-Dehradun Expressway: When will it open? Nitin Gadkari shares BIG update as NHAI misses deadline

Who was Rana Balachauria? Kabaddi player and promoter who was shot dead in Mohali ahead of his game

Delhi is choking, Parliament is silent: Why air pollution is no political issue

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Amid legal dispute with Karisma Kapoor's kids over Sunjay Kapur's estate, Priya Sachdev remembers him on her birthday: 'You are...'

Priya Sachdev remembers late husband Sunjay Kapur on her birthday

This Congress MP once claimed Lionel Messi was 'born in Assam'; know what exactly happened

This Congress MP once claimed Lionel Messi was 'born in Assam'

Mukesh Ambani launches BIG offer for Jio customers ahead of New Year 2026, free Gemini AI Pro, unlimited 5G at just Rs...

Mukesh Ambani launches BIG offer for Jio customers ahead of New Year 2026

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Lionel Messi in India: Know about Argentina football captain's early life, educational qualifications, net worth, family and more

Lionel Messi in India: Know about Argentina football captain's early life, educa

2026 Biggest Theatrical Releases: Border 2, Haiwaan, Welcome to the Jungle, among most-awaited Bollywood films

2026 Biggest Theatrical Releases: Border 2, Haiwaan, Welcome to the Jungle, amon

OTT Releases This Week (15 December to 21 December): Latest movies, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar and other OTT platforms

OTT Releases This Week (15 December to 21 December): Latest movies, web series t

HomeBusiness

BUSINESS

Mukesh Ambani launches BIG offer for Jio customers ahead of New Year 2026, free Gemini AI Pro, unlimited 5G at just Rs...

Reliance has launched three new packs under its Happy New Year 2026 offer -- Hero Annual Recharge pack, Super Celebration Monthly plan, and Flexi pack.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Dec 15, 2025, 09:55 PM IST

Mukesh Ambani launches BIG offer for Jio customers ahead of New Year 2026, free Gemini AI Pro, unlimited 5G at just Rs...
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Jio Happy New Year 2026 offer: Mukesh Ambani, who runs India's largest telecom firm Jio, has launched a big offer for Reliance Jio customers. The Ambani-led company has announced its 'Happy New Year 2026' recharge offers. It comprises a range of annual, monthly, and flexi plans aimed at users looking for high data benefits, OTT access, and premium AI services.

Reliance has launched three new packs under its Happy New Year 2026 offer -- Hero Annual Recharge pack, Super Celebration Monthly plan, and Flexi pack. The new plans combine unlimited 5G data with popular streaming subscriptions and a limited-period Google Gemini Pro offer.

Jio Hero Annual Recharge Rs 3599

-Unlimited 5G, 2.5 GB/day, Unlimited Voice and 100 SMS/day
-Validity: 365 days
-Special offer: Free 18-month Pro Plan of Google Gemini worth Rs 35,100

Jio Super Celebration Monthly Plan Rs 500

-Unlimited 5G, 2 GB/day, Unlimited Voice and 100 SMS/day
-OTT apps worth Rs 500/month: YouTube Premium, JioHotstar, Amazon PVME, Sony LIV, ZEE5, Lionsgate Play, Discovery+, Sun NXT, Kancha Lannka, Planet Marathi, Chaupal, FanCode and Hoichoi
-Validity: 28 days
- Special offer: Free 18-month Pro Plan of Google Gemini worth Rs 35,100

Jio Flexi Pack – Rs 103

  • Jio does not mention access to the Google AI Pro subscription with this plan.
  • Data - 5 GB

Users can choose any one entertainment packs:

  • Hindi Pack: JioHotstar, Zee5, SonyLiv
  • International Pack: JioHotstar, FanCode, Lionsgate, Discovery+
  • Regional Pack: JioHotstar, SunNXT, Kancha Lanka, Hoichoi
  • Validity: 28 days

READ | Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani plan BIG move, in talks to acquire stake in Rs 668 crore company to take on Tata, it is...

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
This Congress MP once claimed Lionel Messi was 'born in Assam'; know what exactly happened
This Congress MP once claimed Lionel Messi was 'born in Assam'
Mukesh Ambani launches BIG offer for Jio customers ahead of New Year 2026, free Gemini AI Pro, unlimited 5G at just Rs...
Mukesh Ambani launches BIG offer for Jio customers ahead of New Year 2026
WATCH: Crowd at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium chants 'AQI' as CM Rekha Gupta meets Lionel Messi
WATCH: Crowd at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium chants 'AQI' as CM Rekha Gupta meet
8th Pay Commission: Railways slashes maintenance, energy costs ahead of Salary Hike
8th Pay Commission: Railways slashes maintenance, energy costs ahead of Salary H
Saiyaara world television premiere: When, where to watch Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda-starrer Mohit Suri's blockbuster on TV
Saiyaara world television premiere: When, where to watch Mohit Suri film on TV
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Lionel Messi in India: Know about Argentina football captain's early life, educational qualifications, net worth, family and more
Lionel Messi in India: Know about Argentina football captain's early life, educa
2026 Biggest Theatrical Releases: Border 2, Haiwaan, Welcome to the Jungle, among most-awaited Bollywood films
2026 Biggest Theatrical Releases: Border 2, Haiwaan, Welcome to the Jungle, amon
OTT Releases This Week (15 December to 21 December): Latest movies, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar and other OTT platforms
OTT Releases This Week (15 December to 21 December): Latest movies, web series t
Dhurandhar beats Chhaava, Saiyaara, Pushpa 2, Animal as Ranveer Singh film smashes box office records, scores biggest second Saturday ever, earns Rs...
Dhurandhar beats Chhaava, Saiyaara, Pushpa 2, Animal, Jawan, Gadar 2
GRAP 4 restriction in place as Delhi-NCR turns gas chamber, here are 5 rules which you must follow
GRAP 4 restriction in place as Delhi-NCR turns gas chamber, here are 5 rules...
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement