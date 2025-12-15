Mukesh Ambani launches BIG offer for Jio customers ahead of New Year 2026, free Gemini AI Pro, unlimited 5G at just Rs...

Reliance has launched three new packs under its Happy New Year 2026 offer -- Hero Annual Recharge pack, Super Celebration Monthly plan, and Flexi pack.

Jio Happy New Year 2026 offer: Mukesh Ambani, who runs India's largest telecom firm Jio, has launched a big offer for Reliance Jio customers. The Ambani-led company has announced its 'Happy New Year 2026' recharge offers. It comprises a range of annual, monthly, and flexi plans aimed at users looking for high data benefits, OTT access, and premium AI services.

Reliance has launched three new packs under its Happy New Year 2026 offer -- Hero Annual Recharge pack, Super Celebration Monthly plan, and Flexi pack. The new plans combine unlimited 5G data with popular streaming subscriptions and a limited-period Google Gemini Pro offer.

Jio Hero Annual Recharge Rs 3599

-Unlimited 5G, 2.5 GB/day, Unlimited Voice and 100 SMS/day

-Validity: 365 days

-Special offer: Free 18-month Pro Plan of Google Gemini worth Rs 35,100

Jio Super Celebration Monthly Plan Rs 500

-Unlimited 5G, 2 GB/day, Unlimited Voice and 100 SMS/day

-OTT apps worth Rs 500/month: YouTube Premium, JioHotstar, Amazon PVME, Sony LIV, ZEE5, Lionsgate Play, Discovery+, Sun NXT, Kancha Lannka, Planet Marathi, Chaupal, FanCode and Hoichoi

-Validity: 28 days

- Special offer: Free 18-month Pro Plan of Google Gemini worth Rs 35,100

Jio Flexi Pack – Rs 103

Jio does not mention access to the Google AI Pro subscription with this plan.

Data - 5 GB

Users can choose any one entertainment packs: