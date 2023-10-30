Mukesh Ambani’s Jio World Plaza, largest and most expensive luxury mall of India, to open on….

According to reports, Mukesh Ambani's new mall will have showrooms of several popular brands, including Cartier, Bulgari, Louis Vuitton, Dior, Gucci, IWC Schaffhausen and luggage maker Rimowa

Mukesh Amban’s Reliance Industries is set to inaugurate Jio World Plaza, India’s largest luxury mall, on November 1. Jio World Plaza is set to elevate the luxury shopping experience in the country. Jio World Plaza, which is considered by many as dream project of Mukesh Ambani, is located in Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex.

According to reports, the luxury mall will have showrooms of several popular brands, including Cartier, Bulgari, Louis Vuitton, Dior, Gucci, IWC Schaffhausen and luggage maker Rimowa. According to real estate consultants Knight Frank, India is estimated to have 1.4 million millionaires by 2026, which will be around 80% more than the number of millionaires in 2021.

Louis Vuitton, which is owned by world’s second richest man Bernard Arnault, is set to open its store in Mukesh Ambani’s mega-mall. According to reports, LVMH will pay Rs 40 lakh per month as rent. Jio World Plaza will have India’s biggest LVMH store till date.

Further, luxury brand Dior has also rented a store in the Jio World Plaza and it is reportedly going to pay over Rs 21 lakh as rent per month. The company is also set to pay a security deposit of Rs 1.39 crore. However, Dior and LV are just the start of the long list of luxury brands in the new Ambani mall.

Jio World Plaza, which is going to be India’s most expensive mall, will offer different services such as personal shoppers, VIP concierge, wedding concierge, and porter service.