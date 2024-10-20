BSNL is recognised for having some of the most budget-friendly options in the country and has focused on improving service by installing thousands of new mobile towers

BSNL has launched its 4G services in several cities across India and is now preparing to introduce 5G technology. With mobile tariffs rising among private telecom companies, many users have recently switched to BSNL for its affordable recharge plans.

BSNL’s affordable prepaid plans directly compete with private companies like Airtel, Jio, and Vi. For instance, Jio offers several annual recharge plans, but they are often more expensive than BSNL’s. One of BSNL’s standout offerings is its 395-day recharge plan, which provides various benefits, including unlimited calling and 2GB of daily high-speed data.

Priced at Rs 2,399, BSNL’s 395-day plan translates to an average daily cost of Rs 6.57. The plan also includes 100 free SMS daily and value-added services like subscriptions to Hardy Games, Arena Games, Zing Music, Wow Entertainment, and BSNL Tunes.

In comparison, Jio offers a 365-day plan at Rs 3,599. It provides 2.5GB of daily high-speed data, unlimited 5G access, and 100 free SMS per day. Although Jio’s plan offers more data and better service quality, it is significantly more expensive than BSNL’s.

While BSNL’s 4G service is not yet available in every city and its 5G technology is still in testing, its affordable plans make it an attractive option for many users looking to save on their mobile costs.