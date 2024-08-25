Mukesh Ambani's Jio to get tough competition from this BSNL plan, offers 90 days of validity for just Rs...

This Rs 91 plan stands out as there is currently no other plan from any telecom company offering 90 days of validity at such a low rate.

In recent months, BSNL has introduced many recharge plans for its users. With private telecom companies increasing the cost of their plans, millions of users are now porting their numbers to the state-owned telecom company. One of BSNL's standout recharge plans offers a validity of 90 days. No private telecom provider, including Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio, currently offers a recharge plan with a validity of over one year. This BSNL plan frees users from the hassle of frequent recharges.

BSNL is well-known for its affordable recharge plans, featuring several options priced at less than Rs 100. The company provides long validity at the lowest prices to its millions of users across the country.

Even though BSNL has fewer customers than private telecom carriers, it nevertheless competes fiercely in the market for plan choices, which range from affordable high-cost options to short-term options. One particular BSNL plan, priced at just Rs 91, offers users 90 days of validity, making it an attractive option for BSNL customers.

Since no other telecom company now offers 90 days of validity at such a low cost, this Rs 91 package stands out. This plan can help users who wish to maintain their SIM active for a long time at a low cost.

This plan includes a 90-day validity period in addition to 15p/min voice calls, 1p/MB data, and 25p/sms SMS. Users will need to buy talk time vouchers or data vouchers individually, which are also extremely reasonably priced, if they want to make calls or use data.

At Rs 107, BSNL provides a remarkable package that is perfect for users with moderate data needs. This plan's validity is extended to 35 days, in contrast to other providers' usual 20–28 days. Users receive 200 calling minutes that can be used on any network, as opposed to unlimited calls. It's crucial to remember that this plan's data allotment is restricted to 3GB for the full 35-day duration, which makes it less appropriate for heavy data users.