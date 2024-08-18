Mukesh Ambani's Jio to get tough competition from this BSNL 4G plan, will provide 2GB data per day for 160 days at Rs...

BSNL has introduced several new prepaid recharge plans for its telecom users. These plans offer benefits like unlimited voice calls and data at affordable prices with long validity periods. Due to private companies raising the prices of their prepaid plans in July, many users have reportedly switched to BSNL. The government-owned telecom company is now preparing to launch 4G services across all telecom circles in the country. In some states, BSNL’s 4G service has already been rolled out.

One such recharge plan from BSNL offers 160 days of validity. In this prepaid plan, users get a total of 320GB of data. Priced at Rs 997, this plan provides 2GB of high-speed data per day, along with 100 free SMS daily.

Additionally, users can enjoy unlimited free voice calls to any network in the country. The plan also comes with free roaming across India and several value-added services, such as Zing Music, and BSNL Tunes.

BSNL is also working on launching 5G services soon. The company has installed thousands of new mobile towers across all telecom circles for its 4G service, and 5G network testing has already begun.

It is expected that the government telecom company will introduce 5G services in the coming months. Moreover, MTNL users in Delhi and Mumbai will soon get access to 4G services, as MTNL will be using BSNL’s 4G infrastructure.