HomeBusiness

BUSINESS

Mukesh Ambani's Jio, Sunil Mittal's Airtel, Vi hail DoT order on 90-day SIM deadline to WhatsApp, Telegram and others, say 'such continuous linkage...'

DOT mandate requires that app-based communication services must remain continuously linked to the SIM card for identification of users or for the delivery of services.

Latest News

ANI

Updated : Dec 01, 2025, 11:39 PM IST

Mukesh Ambani's Jio, Sunil Mittal's Airtel, Vi hail DoT order on 90-day SIM deadline to WhatsApp, Telegram and others, say 'such continuous linkage...'
Industry body COAI (Cellular Operators Association of India) has welcomed and commended the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) in what it termed a landmark step towards bolstering national security and safeguarding Indian citizens, citing the latter's move mandating SIM-binding for devices for App-based Communication Services.

The comment from the apex body, whose members include Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea, comes in the backdrop of government directions that would ensure app-based communication services, including WhatsApp, Signal, Telegram, and others, are continuously linked to a user's active SIM card.

In its recent directive, the DoT has called for SIM binding to prevent the misuse of telecommunication identifiers or telecommunication equipment or telecommunication network or telecommunication services to further reinforce telecom cyber security. This mandate requires that the App-based Communication Services must remain continuously linked to the SIM card, which is associated with the Mobile Number used for identification of customers/users or for provisioning or delivery of services.

According to COAI, such continuous linkage ensures complete accountability and traceability for any activity undertaken by the SIM card and its associated Communication App, thereby closing long-persistent gaps that have enabled anonymity and misuse.

"COAI congratulates the Department of Communications, Government of India on introducing this first in the world regulatory measure, wherein App-based Communication Services have been directed to be bound with the SIM for safety and consistency measures," a COAI statement read.

READ | What is Sanchar Saathi? App that Centre wants smartphone makers to preinstall on their phones

COAI said it has been strongly advocating to bind communication apps with Mobile SIMs for strengthening national security and cyber fraud prevention, and believes that this is a much-needed initiative in ensuring consumer trust, accountability, traceability and further alignment with evolving regulatory frameworks.

At present, app-based communication services link to a subscriber's mobile SIM card only once during initial installation and verification. "Thereafter, these applications continue to function even if the SIM is removed, replaced or deactivated - creating significant scope for fraud. The new directive mandates that all relevant communication apps ensure continuous linkage between the application and the SIM/phone number used for registration, thereby creating a more accountable digital environment by curbing anonymous misuse and protecting users in the online space," COAI added.

COAI said it firmly believes that this mechanism will significantly reduce spam and fraudulent communications perpetrated through these platforms and help mitigate financial frauds. Telecom operators stand fully committed to supporting seamless implementation of this directive.

COAI said telecom operators have already instituted a very wide spectrum of initiatives to curb spam and fraudulent communication on SMS's and calls. COAI now urges DoT to recommend similar adherence of measures on App based Communication Services too, so as to ensure maximum possible mitigation of risks for subscribers across all communication channels.

"Moreover, COAI urges DoT to engage with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to ensure that for all financial transactions, the primary factor of authentication should mandatorily be through SMS OTP, which continues to remain the most secure, operator verified channel with guaranteed traceability. Strengthening this requirement will create a consistent and secure authentication framework across the financial ecosystem, further reducing the risk of fraud and reinforcing consumer trust," the COAI statement read.

