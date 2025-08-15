Mukesh Ambani, Sunil Mittal face BIG challenge as BSNL plans to invest Rs 47000 crore in 4G expansion, launches Re 1...

BSNL is offering an extremely low-cost Freedom Offer for just Re 1 while also developing a capital expenditure (capex) plan for about Rs 47,000 crore to enhance its 4G network.

In India's competitive telecom sector, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is actively attempting to regain market share. The government-run telecom company continues to upgrade its infrastructure and technologies to give tough competition to Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio and Sunil Mittal's Bharti Airtel. BSNL is offering an extremely low-cost Freedom Offer for just Re 1 while also developing a capital expenditure (capex) plan for about Rs 47,000 crore to enhance its 4G network.

Union Minister of Communications Jyotiraditya Scindia reaffirmed BSNL's commitment to quickly expanding its in-house 4G infrastructure, which was created and implemented as part of the Atmanirbhar Bharat program, in an interview with ETTelecom. Last year, BSNL completed its largest-ever capital expenditure of Rs 25,000 crore. The additional investment of Rs 47,000 crore will hasten the installation of 100,000 4G towers across the country.

The minister emphasised that India is one of only a few countries with a fully domestic telecom stack since BSNL decided to use domestic technologies to create its network. The impending expansion will lay the groundwork for future commercial 5G services while enhancing coverage in rural and isolated areas.

What is BSNL’s Re 1 offer?

For new users, BSNL has launched a limited-time Freedom Offer to highlight its in-house 4G network. The package, which costs only Re 1, offers 100 SMS messages daily, 2GB of 4G data per day (speed drops to 40kbps after the limit), and unlimited local and STD voice calls. The price also includes a new SIM card.

The promotion is exclusively accessible through BSNL stores and Common Service Centers (CSCs) and is good until August 31, 2025. Current BSNL customers are not eligible, and it is not yet known if home delivery services will be available.

Jio vs Airtel vs BSNL

In direct competition with private operators such as Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, and Vodafone Idea, whose comparable entry-level plans start at Rs 349, the offer is meant to give new users a taste of the company's domestically developed 4G services, according to BSNL Chairman and Managing Director A Robert J. Ravi.