Mukesh Ambani, Sunil Mittal to face tough competition soon as Gautam Adani plans to launch...

Gautam Adani plans to expand his market and business which may become a strong competition for Mukesh Ambani and Sunil Mittal. Know reason behind it here.

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio may face serious competition soon as renowned industrialist Gautam Adani may enter the internet service market soon, suggest reports. India's next spectrum auction is going to begin on May 20. DoT issued a notice about the same on March 8.

Chairman of Adani Group, Gautam Adani participated in the last spectrum auction too. Hence, it is assumed that the billionaire industrialist will participate in the auction this year too. Adani is probably looking at a possible opportunity to acquire 5G internet.

Some time ago, Gautam Adani said in a meeting with employees that he was planning to expand his data centre. Apart from this, he will also work on AI-ML and Industrial Cloud Capability. It is safe to assume that he is already working on 5G bands. Gautam Adani is thinking of taking part in the growing scope of 5G internet in the country.

Read: Meet brains behind Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani's Rs 15000 crore super luxurious home Antilia

Meanwhile, the CEO of Qualcomm visited India a few days ago and had an audience with Gautam Adani. Gautam Adani had shared information about the meeting on the social media platform 'X', after which the discussion intensified. According to reports, he may come up with a new company very soon. But no information has been given by the company yet.

(The DNA App is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Click here to download.)