Mukesh Ambani is the richest man in India with a massive net worth of Rs 906932 crore, as per Forbes. He runs India's most valuable company, Reliance Industries, which has a market cap of Rs 18.59 lakh crore. Now, Reliance's subsidiary Jio Platforms Ltd has partnered with Atul Auto subsidiary Atul Greentech.

The duo will offer electric vehicle solutions to its customers in domestic and global markets, including South America, the European Union and Eastern Africa. The partnership will focus on all three-wheeler platforms of Atul Greentech including MOBILI for passenger vehicles and ENERGIE for cargo vehicles, Atul Auto said. Jio Platforms Limited, a subsidiary of Reliance Industries, acts as a holding company for India's largest mobile network operator, Jio.

This collaboration leverages Jio's advanced IoT mobility technology, integrating hardware, software, and connectivity to provide real-time telematics data and high reliability for users, the company said. Integrating the Jio Telematics plus Network Connectivity in the solutions will help offer a range of features to EV owners, including tracking, vehicle health monitoring, safety-security, and navigation-routing, ensuring a seamless usage experience, it added.

Meanwhile, Jio Platforms Q2 FY25 consolidated net profit has jumped 23.4 per cent year-on-year to Rs 6,539 crore. Under the collaboration, Atul Greentech will apply Jio's charging solutions, automotive clusters, telematics hardware and platform, and international M2M connectivity solutions for its customers across B2B and B2C sectors globally. This will help them enhance local sourcing, establish a robust supply chain, and optimize data usage, reducing charging time while maximizing benefits for fleet operators and end users, the company said.

(With inputs from PTI)