Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Big discount on Mahindra Thar after Thar ROXX launch, check new price here

Bhuvan Bam reacts to influencers taking over acting jobs in Bollywood: 'Humare desh mein gadhe...'

Meet actress who beat her ex-boyfriend to death, killed him using hammer in front of husband, then surrendered after..

The Rings of Power star Ismael Cruz Córdova urges fans to be 'gentle' with feedback: 'We are also humans' | Exclusive

Mukesh Ambani’s Jio offers this affordable plan with high-speed internet, gives 12 premium OTT apps for just Rs...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Big discount on Mahindra Thar after Thar ROXX launch, check new price here

Big discount on Mahindra Thar after Thar ROXX launch, check new price here

From biryani to gulab jamun: 6 dishes that Mughals brought to India

From biryani to gulab jamun: 6 dishes that Mughals brought to India

Bhuvan Bam reacts to influencers taking over acting jobs in Bollywood: 'Humare desh mein gadhe...'

Bhuvan Bam reacts to influencers taking over acting jobs in Bollywood: 'Humare desh mein gadhe...'

Seven reasons why you should consume ghee coffee 

Seven reasons why you should consume ghee coffee 

7 largest crocodiles that rule waterways

7 largest crocodiles that rule waterways

8 stunning images of Carina Nebula shared by NASA

8 stunning images of Carina Nebula shared by NASA

America में रहकर भी नहीं भूलीं देश, चौथी बार में क्लियर की यूपी पीसीएस, ऐसे तय किया इंजीनियर से SDM अपूर्वा बनने का सफर

America में रहकर भी नहीं भूलीं देश, चौथी बार में क्लियर की यूपी पीसीएस, ऐसे तय किया इंजीनियर से SDM अपूर्वा बनने का सफर

केरल में दिखा अद्भुत नजारा, पति के रिटायर होते ही पत्नी ने संभाली मुख्य सचिव कमान

केरल में दिखा अद्भुत नजारा, पति के रिटायर होते ही पत्नी ने संभाली मुख्य सचिव कमान

अब 'X' से होगी कॉलिंग, WhatsApp को टक्कर देने के लिए Elon Musk का नया प्लान

अब 'X' से होगी कॉलिंग, WhatsApp को टक्कर देने के लिए Elon Musk का नया प्लान

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From biryani to gulab jamun: 6 dishes that Mughals brought to India

From biryani to gulab jamun: 6 dishes that Mughals brought to India

From Mansa Musa to Louis XIV: Meet richest kings of all time

From Mansa Musa to Louis XIV: Meet richest kings of all time

5 electric SUV cars with longest range in the world

5 electric SUV cars with longest range in the world

Giriraj Singh Attacked: Union Minister Giriraj Singh Assaulted In Begusarai, Bihar; Accused Arrested

Giriraj Singh Attacked: Union Minister Giriraj Singh Assaulted In Begusarai, Bihar; Accused Arrested

Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Haryana Assembly Election Date Changed, Check Details Here

Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Haryana Assembly Election Date Changed, Check Details Here

Vinesh Phogat Joins Farmers' Protest At Shambhu Border, Answers On Joining Politics | Congress | BJP

Vinesh Phogat Joins Farmers' Protest At Shambhu Border, Answers On Joining Politics | Congress | BJP

Meet actress who beat her ex-boyfriend to death, killed him using hammer in front of husband, then surrendered after..

Meet actress who beat her ex-boyfriend to death, killed him using hammer in front of husband, then surrendered after..

Bhuvan Bam reacts to influencers taking over acting jobs in Bollywood: 'Humare desh mein gadhe...'

Bhuvan Bam reacts to influencers taking over acting jobs in Bollywood: 'Humare desh mein gadhe...'

Kamya Panjabi on sexual abuse in TV industry amid Malayalam cinema's #MeToo wave: 'Some actors are womanisers...'

Kamya Panjabi on sexual abuse in TV industry amid Malayalam cinema's #MeToo wave: 'Some actors are womanisers...'

HomeBusiness

Business

Mukesh Ambani’s Jio offers this affordable plan with high-speed internet, gives 12 premium OTT apps for just Rs...

If you don’t make many calls or send a lot of messages and primarily use data, this plan might be perfect for you

Latest News

Shivam Verma

Updated : Sep 03, 2024, 11:26 AM IST

Mukesh Ambani’s Jio offers this affordable plan with high-speed internet, gives 12 premium OTT apps for just Rs...
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Under the leadership of Mukesh Ambani, Reliance Jio has achieved a significant milestone, reaching 490 million customers. Known for its affordable mobile plans, Jio recently introduced the Jio Rs 175 plan, offering users access to premium OTT content at a low cost.

If you don’t make many calls or send a lot of messages and primarily use data, the Jio Rs 175 plan might be perfect for you. For just Rs 175, this plan provides high-speed internet along with several OTT benefits. It’s designed for those who require more data for streaming, browsing, and other online activities.

The standout feature of the Jio Rs 175 plan is its OTT benefits. With this plan, users gain access to 12 premium OTT platforms through the JioTV mobile app, making it one of the best offers in the market.

- 28-Day JioCinema Premium Subscription: Enjoy a vast collection of movies, TV shows, and exclusive content.
  
- Access to Other OTT Apps: The plan includes Sony LIV, ZEE5, Lionsgate Play, Discovery+, Sun NXT, Kanchha Lannka, Planet Marathi, Chaupal, DocuBay, EPIC ON, and Hoichoi.

With these offers, users can enjoy a wide range of content from various OTT services, all included in a single plan.

Plan Details

- Validity: 28 days
- Total Data: 10 GB
- Speed: Unlimited at 64 Kbps

To take advantage of the Jio Rs 175 plan, simply subscribe through the MyJio app. The JioCinema Premium coupon will be credited to your account. This affordable plan, bundled with premium content, makes streaming and browsing easy and enjoyable.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Paris 2024: Sumit Antil sets Paralympic record to win gold medal in javelin throw, becomes first Indian man to…

Paris 2024: Sumit Antil sets Paralympic record to win gold medal in javelin throw, becomes first Indian man to…

Meet man who spent childhood in poverty, home was sold, now his net worth is Rs 4500, his business is...

Meet man who spent childhood in poverty, home was sold, now his net worth is Rs 4500, his business is...

Viral video: As rain batters Hyderabad, giant Burmese python spotted crawling on streets, WATCH

Viral video: As rain batters Hyderabad, giant Burmese python spotted crawling on streets, WATCH

Meet woman, who got inspired by IAS Tina Dabi, cleared UPSC exam in first attempt, became IPS officer with AIR...

Meet woman, who got inspired by IAS Tina Dabi, cleared UPSC exam in first attempt, became IPS officer with AIR...

Meet man, who built Rs 4543 crore company, lost Rs 1400 crore in...

Meet man, who built Rs 4543 crore company, lost Rs 1400 crore in...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

From biryani to gulab jamun: 6 dishes that Mughals brought to India

From biryani to gulab jamun: 6 dishes that Mughals brought to India

From Mansa Musa to Louis XIV: Meet richest kings of all time

From Mansa Musa to Louis XIV: Meet richest kings of all time

5 electric SUV cars with longest range in the world

5 electric SUV cars with longest range in the world

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh put to rest 'fake baby bump' jibes with beautiful maternity shoot photos

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh put to rest 'fake baby bump' jibes with beautiful maternity shoot photos

India's richest filmmaker is worth Rs 33000 crore, richer than Shah Rukh, Amitabh; it's not Karan Johar, Aditya Chopra

India's richest filmmaker is worth Rs 33000 crore, richer than Shah Rukh, Amitabh; it's not Karan Johar, Aditya Chopra

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement