Mukesh Ambani’s Jio offers this affordable plan with high-speed internet, gives 12 premium OTT apps for just Rs...

If you don’t make many calls or send a lot of messages and primarily use data, this plan might be perfect for you

Under the leadership of Mukesh Ambani, Reliance Jio has achieved a significant milestone, reaching 490 million customers. Known for its affordable mobile plans, Jio recently introduced the Jio Rs 175 plan, offering users access to premium OTT content at a low cost.

If you don’t make many calls or send a lot of messages and primarily use data, the Jio Rs 175 plan might be perfect for you. For just Rs 175, this plan provides high-speed internet along with several OTT benefits. It’s designed for those who require more data for streaming, browsing, and other online activities.

The standout feature of the Jio Rs 175 plan is its OTT benefits. With this plan, users gain access to 12 premium OTT platforms through the JioTV mobile app, making it one of the best offers in the market.

- 28-Day JioCinema Premium Subscription: Enjoy a vast collection of movies, TV shows, and exclusive content.



- Access to Other OTT Apps: The plan includes Sony LIV, ZEE5, Lionsgate Play, Discovery+, Sun NXT, Kanchha Lannka, Planet Marathi, Chaupal, DocuBay, EPIC ON, and Hoichoi.

With these offers, users can enjoy a wide range of content from various OTT services, all included in a single plan.

Plan Details

- Validity: 28 days

- Total Data: 10 GB

- Speed: Unlimited at 64 Kbps

To take advantage of the Jio Rs 175 plan, simply subscribe through the MyJio app. The JioCinema Premium coupon will be credited to your account. This affordable plan, bundled with premium content, makes streaming and browsing easy and enjoyable.