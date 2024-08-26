Mukesh Ambani's Jio launches country-specific international roaming plan, provides 7GB data, 100 SMS at just Rs...

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio’s new international roaming (IR) packs extend their coverage across 24 countries in the Caribbean and 32 European countries.

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio has introduced new country-specific international roaming (IR) plans. These Jio plans are tailored for popular travel destinations, including the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Canada, Thailand, Saudi Arabia, and several countries in Europe and the Caribbean. In the UAE plan, you can get 250 minutes (outgoing and incoming calls), 7 GB data, 100 SMS for just Rs 2,998 for 21 days.

The key benefits and features are customers while on visiting these countries will receive seamless unlimited incoming SMS, outgoing calls include Local calls within the visited country and call back to India (call back to India includes Wi-Fi calling as well), incoming calls can be received from any country, including Wi-Fi calling.

Here are the new country-wise Reliance Jio international plans:

UAE plans:

Rs 898: 7 days, 100 minutes (outgoing and incoming calls), 1 GB data, 100 SMS.

Rs 1,598: 14 days, 150 minutes (outgoing and incoming calls), 3 GB data, 100 SMS.

Rs 2,998: 21 days, 250 minutes (outgoing and incoming calls), 7 GB data, 100 SMS.

Thailand plans

Rs 1,551: 14 days, 100 minutes (outgoing and incoming calls), 6 GB data, 50 SMS.

Rs 2,851: 30 days, 150 minutes (outgoing and incoming calls), 12 GB data, 100 SMS.

Canada plans

Rs 1,691: 14 days, 100 minutes (outgoing and incoming calls), 5 GB data, 50 SMS.

Rs 2,881: 30 days, 150 minutes (outgoing and incoming calls), 10 GB data, 100 SMS.

Saudi Arabia plans

Rs 891: 7 days, 100 minutes (outgoing and incoming calls), 1 GB data, 20 SMS.

Rs 1,291: 14 days, 100 minutes (outgoing and incoming calls), 2 GB data, 50 SMS.

Rs 2,891: 30 days, 150 minutes (outgoing and incoming calls), 5 GB data, 100 SMS.

Europe plan:

Rs 2,899: 30 days, 100 minutes (outgoing and incoming calls), 5 GB data, 100 SMS, includes additional in-flight benefits. Covers 32 countries.

Caribbean plans

Rs 1,671: 14 days, 150 minutes (outgoing calls to local, India, and ROW), 1 GB data, 50 SMS.

Rs 3,851: 30 days, 200 minutes (outgoing calls to local, India, and ROW), 4 GB data, 100 SMS, includes additional in-flight benefits. Covers 24 countries.