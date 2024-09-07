Mukesh Ambani's Jio announces special offer on prepaid plans: Free OTT, Zomato Gold, AJIO voucher and more for just Rs..

Launched eight years ago, Jio has been at the forefront of India's digital transformation, making waves in the telecom industry by making high-speed data affordable and accessible. Jio currently has 490 million subscribers.

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio is the largest telecom operator in India and the company has revolutionised the way Indians use smartphones. The business has been extending its network throughout India, giving everyone in the nation access to the Internet. On its 8th Anniversary, Reliance Jio announced special special offers on select recharge plans for its subscribers.

Customers who recharge between September 5 and September 10th will receive special benefits of Rs 700 on select plans as part of the celebration. These benefits are available with the telecom giant's quarterly recharge plans, which cost Rs 899 and Rs 999, and its annual plan, which costs Rs 3599. Jio subscribers get more value for their money with these offers, which include more data, subscriptions to well-known OTT platforms, Zomato Gold membership, and AJIO shopping cards. Since its eight-year launch, Jio has led India's digital transformation and revolutionised the telecom sector by lowering costs and increasing the accessibility of high-speed internet. Reliance Jio is India's largest telecom operator with over 490 million subscribers.

What are the benefits?

Benefits include a 28-day validity period for a 10-GB data pack valued at Rs 175 and a subscription to ten OTTs. Moreover, among other advantages, a complimentary three-month Gold Membership subscription to Zomato.

While the Rs 3,599 plan has a daily data restriction of 2.5 GB and is valid for 365 days, the other two offers, the Rs 899 and Rs 999 plans, currently have a daily data limit of 2GB and have validity periods of 90 days and 98 days, respectively.

With 8 percent of global data traffic, Jio has emerged as the world's largest mobile data network. Currently, 60 percent of India's total data traffic is carried on Jio's 4G and 5G networks, with the average data usage per user per month increasing more than 73 times since 2016, according to estimates.