Mukesh Ambani is set to rupture the Indian markets known for its ‘pay less, get more’ attitude. This time, his product is rebranded cola brand Campa.

Big conglomerates have a unique way of capturing the market. They rely on their strength to infuse more money at the initial investment level to create a better brand awareness. And, Mukesh Ambani is a long-time champion in this game. He has done it with phones, sim cards and some other services. He is once again set to rupture the Indian markets known for its ‘pay less, get more’ attitude. This time, his product is rebranded cola brand Campa. Ambani has entered the market with a Rs 10 price tag, which would be very difficult for his rivals like Pepsi and Coca Cola to counter. However, this isn’t the first time Ambani has adopted this path.

In January, 2025, Reliance Consumer Products hit the market with a product called RasKik Gluco Energy, which has been priced at Rs 10 per unit. Prior to this, Ambani launched sports drink Spinner at Rs 10, as per ET Now. Spinner was launched in collaboration with Muttiah Muralitharan. Even PepsiCo also launched Rs 10 per bottle unit for no-sugar Pepsi in Andhra Pradesh.

In short, Mukesh Ambani knows how to play the price war game in the Indian markets and the way he is promoting Campa during IPL 2025, its coming days are looking much better overall business-wise. Will he be able to set a new market ecosystem one more time?

