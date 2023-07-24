Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani to revamp stores of Rs 918000 crore firm with international designs, local touch

Reliance Retail is also the parent brand Reliance Trends that is a popular chain of fashion and lifestyle stores in India.

Mukesh Ambani is the most successful business in India right now and runs the country’s biggest company by market value, Reliance Industries. Mukesh Ambani’s daughter Isha Ambani takes care of the Rs 9 lakh crore brand called Reliance Retail that owns a huge chunk of the retail market in India. Most popular fashion brands include Versace, Balenciaga, Armani, Jimmy Choo, Gas, Hugo Boss and others. Reliance Retail is also the parent brand Reliance Trends that is a popular chain of fashion and lifestyle stores in India. Reliance Trends currently has more than 2,300 stores in around 1,100 cities across India and to expand further, the company is planning to revamp hundreds of stores with new brand identity. Leading the plan, the company has launched a new store in Surat with the new design language.

As revealed by Akhilesh Prasad, President and CEO of Reliance Fashion and Lifestyle, the new Reliance Trends store will have a new look that includes facade, lighting, ceiling, flooring and fixtures. To further enhance the experience, Reliance is planning to dedicate a space to local artisans where theory will be allowed to showcase the city's unique identity.

When it comes to technology, the newly designed Reliance Trends stores will have self-checkout, RFID-enablement and dual-sided cash tills, electronic shelf labels and more. The new kind of store is designed by an international innovation studio.

Reliance Trends is a significant brand in the company's garment sales and currently operates more than 4,000 fashion and apparel stores, housing popular brands like Trends, Centro, Azorte, and Fashion Factory.