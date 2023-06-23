Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani take another step to expand business in North India, details inside | File Photo

Mukesh Ambani led Reliance Group is expanding the presence of its made-for-India consumer packaged goods brand 'INDEPENDENCE' to North India. Reliance Consumer Products Limited (RCPL), the FMCG arm and wholly owned subsidiary of Isha Ambani-led Reliance Retail Ventures Limited (RRVL) said in a release.

The brand offers a wide range of products like pulses, grains, edible oils, daily need items and packaged foods. The brand was launched in December last year in Gujarat. It has been expanded to markets of Delhi-NCR, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Bihar.

The Ambani firm has plans to expand the distribution reach across online and offline channels in the coming months. The move further strengthens the presence of Reliance in the segment where it already has brands like Sosyo Hajoori and Lotus Chocolates.

Reliance Retail runs a network of 18,040 stores and digital commerce platforms through its subsidiaries and affiliates in Grocery, Consumer Electronics, Fashion and Lifestyle and Pharma. Mukesh Ambani had introduced daughter Isha Ambani as the new leader of Reliance Retail in August 2022 making her executive director.

