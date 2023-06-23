Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBusiness
topStoriesenglish

Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani take another step to expand business in North India, details inside

Isha Ambani was introduced as the new leader of Reliance Retail by billionaire Mukesh Ambani last August.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jun 23, 2023, 10:55 AM IST

Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani take another step to expand business in North India, details inside
Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani take another step to expand business in North India, details inside | File Photo

Mukesh Ambani led Reliance Group is expanding the presence of its made-for-India consumer packaged goods brand 'INDEPENDENCE' to North India. Reliance Consumer Products Limited (RCPL), the FMCG arm and wholly owned subsidiary of Isha Ambani-led Reliance Retail Ventures Limited (RRVL) said in a release.

The brand offers a wide range of products like pulses, grains, edible oils, daily need items and packaged foods. The brand was launched in December last year in Gujarat. It has been expanded to markets of Delhi-NCR, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Bihar.

The Ambani firm has plans to expand the distribution reach across online and offline channels in the coming months. The move further strengthens the presence of Reliance in the segment where it already has brands like Sosyo Hajoori and Lotus Chocolates.

Reliance Retail runs a network of 18,040 stores and digital commerce platforms through its subsidiaries and affiliates in Grocery, Consumer Electronics, Fashion and Lifestyle and Pharma. Mukesh Ambani had introduced daughter Isha Ambani as the new leader of Reliance Retail in August 2022 making her executive director.

(Inputs from ANI)

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
In pics: Mouni Roy flaunts her curves in sizzling photos in bralette and sarong from her Italy vacation
Remember Gayatri Joshi, who debuted in Shah Rukh Khan's Swades? She left Bollywood to marry one of India's richest men
In pics: Kim Kardashian, Katy perry, Rihanna: 5 most controversial outfits at Met Gala red-carpet
Mangoes in India with health benefits: Devour 8 types of 'aam' this summer from langda to dasheri
Rajkummar Rao, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Sunny Singh, Luv Ranjan attend Sonnalli Seygall-Ashesh Sajnani's wedding reception
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Karnataka: 90 year old woman living in hut charged with Rs 1.03 lakh electricity bill
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.