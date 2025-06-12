Reliance, as of now, is working with 150 manufacturers, and is in talks with at least 400 more, with plans to scale further. This decision by Reliance is all part of a bigger strategy, one that will help India to be established as a global manufacturing hub for Shein products.

Chinese online fast fashion brand Shein, earlier this year, re-entered the Indian market almost five years after its ban, through the country's leading retailer Reliance Retail, which is headed by Mukesh Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani. The brand, now based in Singapore, offers affordable fashion products through its app and online stores in India -- one of its fastest-growing markets. Now, Reuters has reported that the Mukesh Ambani-led firm is planning to onboard close to 1000 Indian garment suppliers this year to manufacture Shein-branded apparel for both the domestic and international markets.

Reliance, as of now, is working with 150 manufacturers, and is in talks with at least 400 more, with plans to scale further. This decision by Reliance is all part of a bigger strategy, one that will help India to be established as a global manufacturing hub for Shein products. This is a great move for India, especially as the US-China trade war pressures retailers to diversify supply chains beyond China.

This move by Reliance Retail also holds much significance for Shein after it was banned in 2020 as border tensions arose between China and India. Shein was officially relaunched in February this year via Reliance’s SheinIndia.in and is now concentrating on made-in-India products, moving away from China.

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance is all set to begin exporting India-made Shein apparel to the US and UK markets in the next 6-12 months.

Shein India Fast Fashion App from Reliance Retail currently has over 2.7 million downloads and is a fast-growing app in the world of fashion.

