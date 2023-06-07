Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani's stake in firm valued at Rs 9.1 lakh crore, Reliance Jio valuation is...

Reported By: | Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 07, 2023, 11:55 AM IST

Reliance Retail is the parent company of Jiomart, Reliance Digital, Netmeds, Urban Ladder etc. (File)

The valuation of Reliance Retail -- helmed by Mukesh Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani -- has reached a whopping 111 billion dollars (Rs 9.1 lakh crore), reported a brokerage company Bernstien. This is the valuation of the stake Reliance holds in the company. Reliance Industries Limited holds 85 percent stake in the company.

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries Limited holds 66.5 percent stake in telecom and digital giant Reliance Jio. The value of the stake is estimated at 88 billion dollars (Rs 7.2 lakh crore).

In 2020, Reliance Retail had diluted 10.1 percent of stake for 6.1 billion dollars. The company raised 20 billion dollars for Jio Platforms by diluting 33 percent stake.

The value of JioMart has reached 36.5 billion dollars (Rs 3 lakh crore), reported Economic Times Hindi. Jiomart is a part of Reliance Retail. The valuation of the company has been estimated on the basis of the sales projected for 2025.

Per the firm, the revenue of the company's e-commerce unit will reach Rs 69000 crore by 2025. As of now, the company has been achieving a growth in sales of 5.7 billion dollars.

In the year 2020, Isha Ambani's company's valuation was estimated to be 63 billion dollars (Rs 5.1 lakh).

JioMart recently sacked 1000 employees days after it acquired Metro Cash and Carry.

The company also closed half of its 150 fulfilment centres.

The company took the decision to end overlapping roles as it also received 3500 workers from the company it acquired.