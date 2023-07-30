Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani's Reliance Retail brought these luxury Italian brands to India in deals worth Rs 2000 crore

Mukesh Ambani and Isha Ambani’s company Reliance Retail have brought several foreign luxury brands to India, including several decedent Italian brands.

Mukesh Ambani and Isha Ambani run one of the most profitable companies of Reliance Industries Limited – Reliance Retail. Through their billion-dollar company, the Ambanis have brought many foreign brands to India, including high-end fashion and luxury clothing brands.

Isha Ambani-headed Reliance Retail, which is Rs 2.60 lakh crore revenue company, is responsible for bringing several luxury brands to India such as Kate Spade, Burberry, Diesel, Hamleys, Jimmy Choo, and many others. However, these are not the only brands that Isha and Mukesh Ambani brought to India.

Many Italian luxury fashion brands have also opened their stores in India after partnering with the Ambani family business, all thanks to Reliance Retail. Here are some Italian luxury clothing brands brought to India by Mukesh and Isha Ambani.

Giorgio Armani

Mukesh Ambani and Isha Ambani brought prominent Italian designer Giorgio Armani’s luxury clothing collection to India in a deal that costs hundreds of crores. This deal also includes Armani Emporium and Armani Exchange.

Valentino

After acquiring Balenciaga and Diesel, Reliance Retail made a whopping deal with designer brand Valentino, which has now opened multiple stores across India selling luxury clothing and accessories.

Salvatore Ferragamo

Salvatore Ferragamo is a luxury Italian brand for men’s wear, specializing in intricate suits and luxury accessories. This brand was brought to India by Isha Ambani’s Reliance Retail and has stores in Delhi as well as Mumbai.

Canali

Century-old Canali, a clothing brand from Italy, was also brought to India years ago by Mukesh Ambani and his firm. The brand brings to India the intricate designs of Italian silk, specializing in men’s wear.

Bottega Veneta

Bottega Veneta, brought to India by Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance, is a luxury fashion brand from Milan, which is considered to be the fashion capital of the world. The luxury brand sells jewellery, handbags and other accessories.

