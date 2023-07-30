Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani's Reliance Retail brought these luxury Italian brands to India in deals worth Rs 2000 crore

Headlines

CAT 2023 Notification RELEASED at iim.cat.ac.in, registrations to begin from August 2

Meet Mumbai's richest woman with Rs 60,000 crore net worth, know her Ratan Tata connection

Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal-starrer web series Mirzapur to be made into a feature film? Here's what we know

Army jawan, back home on leave, goes missing in Kashmir; massive hunt launched

C Vijayakumar, one of highest paid Indian CEOs, sees salary drop by over Rs 100 crore

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

CAT 2023 Notification RELEASED at iim.cat.ac.in, registrations to begin from August 2

Meet Mumbai's richest woman with Rs 60,000 crore net worth, know her Ratan Tata connection

Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal-starrer web series Mirzapur to be made into a feature film? Here's what we know

8 most-awaited Bollywood, South, and Hollywood releases in August

AI imagines Marvel superheroes in Barbie's signature pink

AI imagines Star Wars characters in Barbie's signature pink

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Huma Qureshi, Sharib Hashmi celebrate Tarla release with dabbawallahs

Odisha triple train crash: Pictures from site of horrific rail accident

Viral Photos of the Day: Vicky Kaushal looks uber cool in casuals, Adah Sharma flaunts her cute smile

You find a girl for him: Sonia to Haryana women farmers as they ask her to get Rahul married

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Last day is approaching; fans can't keep calm, finale to take place on....

Manipur Violence: TMC MP Sushmita Dev visits relief camps, attacks Amit Shah for inaction

Sonu Nigam, Bhushan Kumar bury the hatchet; hug at singer's birthday months after infamous fight

Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal-starrer web series Mirzapur to be made into a feature film? Here's what we know

Anurag Kashyap says Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is Karan Johar's 'best' film: 'Laughed and cried, saw it twice'

HomeBusiness

Business

Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani's Reliance Retail brought these luxury Italian brands to India in deals worth Rs 2000 crore

Mukesh Ambani and Isha Ambani’s company Reliance Retail have brought several foreign luxury brands to India, including several decedent Italian brands.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 30, 2023, 10:12 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Mukesh Ambani and Isha Ambani run one of the most profitable companies of Reliance Industries Limited – Reliance Retail. Through their billion-dollar company, the Ambanis have brought many foreign brands to India, including high-end fashion and luxury clothing brands.

Isha Ambani-headed Reliance Retail, which is Rs 2.60 lakh crore revenue company, is responsible for bringing several luxury brands to India such as Kate Spade, Burberry, Diesel, Hamleys, Jimmy Choo, and many others. However, these are not the only brands that Isha and Mukesh Ambani brought to India.

Many Italian luxury fashion brands have also opened their stores in India after partnering with the Ambani family business, all thanks to Reliance Retail. Here are some Italian luxury clothing brands brought to India by Mukesh and Isha Ambani.

Giorgio Armani

Mukesh Ambani and Isha Ambani brought prominent Italian designer Giorgio Armani’s luxury clothing collection to India in a deal that costs hundreds of crores. This deal also includes Armani Emporium and Armani Exchange.

Valentino

After acquiring Balenciaga and Diesel, Reliance Retail made a whopping deal with designer brand Valentino, which has now opened multiple stores across India selling luxury clothing and accessories.

Salvatore Ferragamo

Salvatore Ferragamo is a luxury Italian brand for men’s wear, specializing in intricate suits and luxury accessories. This brand was brought to India by Isha Ambani’s Reliance Retail and has stores in Delhi as well as Mumbai.

Canali

Century-old Canali, a clothing brand from Italy, was also brought to India years ago by Mukesh Ambani and his firm. The brand brings to India the intricate designs of Italian silk, specializing in men’s wear.

Bottega Veneta

Bottega Veneta, brought to India by Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance, is a luxury fashion brand from Milan, which is considered to be the fashion capital of the world. The luxury brand sells jewellery, handbags and other accessories.

READ | Isha Ambani, daughter of Mukesh Ambani, gets new role in family business

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

'All have to try for a peaceful solution': Opposition INDIA MPs in Manipur

Weather update: IMD issues yellow alert, check rain forecast for Delhi-NCR, Maharashtra, Telangana and other states

C Vijayakumar, one of highest paid Indian CEOs, sees salary drop by over Rs 100 crore

Best smart watch under 2000

Shweta Tripathi reveals why she chose the name 'battawada' for her social media handles | Exclusive

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Huma Qureshi, Sharib Hashmi celebrate Tarla release with dabbawallahs

Odisha triple train crash: Pictures from site of horrific rail accident

Viral Photos of the Day: Vicky Kaushal looks uber cool in casuals, Adah Sharma flaunts her cute smile

Sonal Chauhan gives 'weekend goals,' flaunts cleavage in green jacket; netizens say 'looking so hot'

Meet Raja Kumari, whose rap Running with the King Khan in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is breaking the internet

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE