Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani’s Reliance bringing these iconic brands to India in multi-crore deal

Mukesh Ambani and his daughter Isha Ambani are planning on bringing several iconic brands to India through a multi-billion dollar deal, including Shein and Campa Cola.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 21, 2023, 01:42 PM IST

Mukesh Ambani and his daughter Isha Ambani (File photo)

Mukesh Ambani and Isha Ambani, who head the family business Reliance Industries Limited, have been making strides in business with the aim of expanding their horizons and bringing several iconic and foreign brands to India, giving tough competition to other businessmen like Ratan Tata and KM Birla.

Mukesh Ambani currently serves as the Chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries, while Isha Ambani is the director of RIL. The father-daughter duo recently teamed up to bring back Shein, an online clothing store that was previously banned in India.

Apart from this, the Ambani family is also making strides in the food and beverage industry, giving tough competition to companies like Nestle, MTR, and other big food brands in India. Here is a list of brands that are making a comeback in India through Mukesh and Isha Ambani.

Shein

Shein has partnered with Reliance Retail, Isha Ambani’s Rs 4 lakh crore retail business, to enter the Indian market once again. Shein was banned in India along with several other Chinese apps, much to the dismay of Indian shoppers who found affordable clothing options through the brand.

Campa Cola

Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance bought iconic soft drinks company Campa in 2022 to once again start the distribution of Campa Cola in India. Now, the Ambani-run company is in talks with leading Chennai-based Bovonto soft drinks maker Kali Aerated Water Works for manufacturing and distributing the same.

Pret A Manger

Giving tough competition to Tata’s Starbucks, Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance recently launched the first-ever coffee and sandwich store Pret A Manger in Mumbai. Pret A Manger is an iconic eatery based in the United Kingdom and has partnered with Reliance to launch 10 stores across India.

Balenciaga

After an iconic partnership with Valentino, Mukesh Ambani is planning to bring luxury and super expensive clothing brand Balenciaga to India with plans of launching an online retail store as well as several luxury stores across India.

