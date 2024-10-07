Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani’s platform brings another global brand in India, launches...

The company has announced the launch of a world-famous luxury skincare and haircare brand.

Mukesh Ambani is the richest man in Asia with a whopping net worth of Rs 905449 crore. The 67-year-old runs Reliance Industries which is present in numerous sectors including retail, gas and oil, telecom and others. His daughter Isha Ambani runs Reliance Retail, which owns the beauty platform from Tira. Established in April 2023, Tira has announced the launch of the world-famous luxury skincare and haircare brand, Augustinus Bader, in India.

Augustinus Bader is exclusively available on Tira and is renowned for its scientifically advanced, multi-award-winning formulas, offering premium, efficacious products. It has earned a global cult following since its launch in 2018 in its iconic blue bottle, adored by celebrities, beauty experts, and skincare enthusiasts.

Speaking on the launch, Bhakti Modi, co-founder of Tira, said, "At Tira, we aim to bring the best of global and homegrown brands to the Indian consumer. The introduction of Augustinus Bader in India is yet another step in our endeavour to offer luxury, high-performance skincare that resonates with India's growing community of beauty connoisseurs."

The Augustinus Bader collection is available exclusively on Tira - online and in select Tira stores in Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad and Bangalore. Launched in April 2023 by Reliance Retail Limited, Tira is the new omnichannel beauty retail platform powered by technology and customized experiences. Tira offers a curated assortment of the best global and homegrown brands, making it the go-to destination for all things beauty.

(With inputs from ANI)

