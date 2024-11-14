BUSINESS
With a sprawling 6,200 sq ft of space, the store is designed to offer an experience on par with global luxury beauty standards.
Mukesh Ambani, Asia's richest man and chairman of Reliance Industries, continues to expand his business empire with the help of his three children. His daughter Isha Ambani heads the retail arm of Reliance, which owns the luxury beauty retail chain Tira. Launched in April 2023, Tira has now opened its new luxury flagship store at Jio World Plaza in Mumbai on Wednesday. Bollywood celebs and famous personalities including Shalini Passi, Tripti Dimri, Kiara Advani, Isha Ambani and Nita Ambani attended Tira's grand store launch.
With a sprawling 6,200 sq ft of space, the store is designed to offer an experience on par with global luxury beauty standards. The store provides a unique and sophisticated shopping experience, with each corner meticulously crafted to immerse customers in a world of beauty and luxury.
At the launch, Isha Ambani shared her thoughts saying, "Our Tira flagship store at Jio World Plaza represents a commitment to celebrating beauty in its finest form - where every detail is designed to indulge, inspire, and transform. We are excited to invite our customers on this extraordinary journey into luxury beauty."
Media Release - Tira unveils its flagship luxury beauty store at Jio World Plaza— Reliance Industries Limited (@RIL_Updates) November 13, 2024
Unveiling a New Era of Luxury Beauty: Tira redefines beauty retail in India with its largest store, offering an unmatched retail experience of the most prestigious global luxury brands, and… pic.twitter.com/tsmHg3l8Jl
READ | Mukesh Ambani becomes only Indian to enter Fortune's list of 100 Most Powerful People in Business, secures...
Among the luxurious services available, shoppers can enjoy the "Dior Addict Beauty Ritual," a five-step skincare and makeup treatment designed to deliver a radiant look. Armani offers a complimentary signature makeup application capturing the brand's timeless style, while the YSL boutique provides a premium makeup service focused on the face, eyes, and lips, bringing Yves Saint Laurent's bold essence to life.
(With inputs from ANI)
IND vs SA: Arshdeep Singh goes past Bhuvneshwar Kumar to become Indian pacer with most....
Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani’s luxury retail chain opens new store at...
BTS' J-Hope gives major updates on his new music, life after military discharge, why he moved to LA: 'Sick but just...'
Nita Ambani steals limelight at Isha Ambani's event with viral handbag, price is a mystery; here's why
Shraddha Kapoor says people with big foreheads are…
Good news for Delhi-NCR commuters, new section of Delhi-Mumbai Expressway to slash travel time to 30 minutes for...
'Busy making...': Kanhaiya Kumar sparks row with remarks on Devendra Fadnavis' wife; BJP hits back
Kanguva movie review: Suriya becomes pan-India star, shines as tribal leader, Bobby Deol is new face of evil
'Full baarati vibes': Vietnamese man's epic 'nagin dance' steals show at Mumbai event
Tilak Varma credits THIS player for his century against South Africa, says 'He gave me...'
As AQI slips into 'severe' category, Delhi government directs strict implementation of GRAP II measures
UPSC IFS Mains Admit Card 2024 to be released today at upsc.gov.in, check direct link to download
Meet Indian billionaire, who bought Queen Elizabeth’s iconic Range Rover, not Gautam Adani, Mukesh Ambani, he is...
'Be prepared for...': Rupali Ganguly's stepdaughter Esha Verma REACTS to Rs 50 crore defamation case
Saudi, Iran: Cautious dance toward détente?
Anushka Sharma shares glimpse of Children’s Day special dish for daughter Vamika, son Akaay
Jaw-dropping! Man wraps massive green anaconda around his shoulders, internet says...
Meet one of Kolkata’s richest persons, founded Rs 19690 crore company that is Tata, Mahindra rival, net worth is Rs...
Amid divorce rumours with Abhishek, Aishwarya Rai's video of denying rumours of Salman Khan assaulting her goes viral
This is India’s first engine-less luxury train, not Rajdhani Express, Shatabdi Express, Tejas Express, it is...
Kanguva Twitter review: Fans hail Suriya, Bobby Deol's 'finest' film's 'extraordinary' climax, call it 'new Baahubali'
Donald Trump plans to end Russia-Ukraine war with THIS move, is expected to 'soon' appoint...
'Sirf muchein aur wig lagaake...': Mukesh Khanna mocks Akshay Kumar's portrayal of Prithviraj Chauhan
As pollution worsens in Delhi with AQI at 'severe' level, experts at COP29 urge India to...
SDM Assault Case: 60 people arrested in Rajasthan's Tonk
Congress accuses Mahayuti, Union governments of undermining Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, questions PM Modi on...
Veg thali cost more than non-veg thali in October, here's why
'They are two very different people...': Anees Bazmee's statement on Ajay Devgn, Kajol's marriage, love story goes viral
Elon Musk shares his global travel vision, New York City to Shanghai in 40 minutes, top speed to be...
Amid Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 success, Shilpa Shetty's video saying ‘Kartik reminds of Akshay Kumar' goes viral: 'Zayada hi...'
Meet India’s most generous couple who donated Rs 179 crore, not Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, Narayana Murthy, Sudha Murty
Land drug trafficking patterns in North-Eastern Region
Shillong Teer Result November 14, 2024: Know updates on lucky winning numbers
IND vs SA, 3rd T20I: Match stopped, umpires take players off field due to THIS bizarre reason in Centurion, watch
Mukesh Ambani's SUPERHIT offer for Jio users: Get unlimited validity for 84 days at just Rs...
Delhi air quality dips to 'severe' category as AQI nears dangerous...
'Gets very difficult to...': Abhishek Bachchan's FIRST interview amid divorce rumours with Aishwarya Rai goes viral
Meet Madhuri, Karisma's rival who rejected Shah Rukh Khan films; became star after giving 8 superhits in a year, now...
Bigg Boss OTT-fame Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh receives extortion threat
Allu Arjun BREAKS silence on his viral video at alcohol shop in Goa, Pushpa 2 star's confession shocks fans
Kerala lottery TODAY November 14: Karunya Plus KN- 547 result to be OUT at 3 PM, know how to check full winners list
Gautam Adani's BIG move in US after Donald Trump's win, to invest Rs 84000 crore, create 15000 jobs with...
Chennai Rains: IMD predicts heavy showers for 2 days in Tamil Nadu; Are schools, colleges closed today?
Who is Rajan Shaw, named in Ratan Tata's Rs 10000 crore will, now given responsibility to look after...
Meet Vivek Ramaswamy, Harvard-Yale graduate, son of immigrants, now part of Donald Trump's cabinet, his net worth is...
This actor lived on a rooftop, starved for days, gatecrashed film sets for food; became one of India's biggest OTT stars
‘All I do is…’: After Arjun Kapoor confirms breakup with Malaika Arora, her cryptic video goes viral
Meet Tulsi Gabbard, Hindu American who is appointed by Donald Trump as US director of national intelligence
Delhi traffic advisory issued as trade fair at Pragati Maidan begins today, congestion expected on these roads
World Diabetes Day 2024: Types, causes, precaution to avoid this chronic disease
Children's Day 2024: 50 WhatsApp wishes, messages, quotes to share on bal diwas
AUS vs PAK Live Streaming: When and where to watch Australia vs Pakistan 1st T20I live in India?
Meet richest family of Bollywood, once sold fruits, has net worth of Rs 10000 crore, not Kapoors, Khans, it is...
Meet man who quit IIT Bombay without getting degree, moved to US, later earned Rs 286 crore in just 5 months by...
IND vs SA: Ramandeep Singh achieves THIS feat on T20I debut, joins Suryakumar Yadav in elite list
Meet man who used to earn just Rs 65, now heads Rs 23416 crore company, he is…
Anupamaa producer Rajan Shahi breaks silence over Rupali Ganguly's dispute with stepdaughter Esha Verma: 'You have...'
IND vs SA, 3rd T20I: Tilak Varma's maiden T20I century guides India to 11-run win over South Africa, lead series 2-1
DNA TV Show: Arsh Dalla, Khalistani terrorist, arrested in Canada
Ameesha Patel sparks dating rumours with 'darling' Nirvaan Birla after their Dubai photo goes viral, gets trolled for...
Pushpa 2 first review: Rashmika Mandanna says Allu Arjun movie is 'freaking amazing'
Kanguva box office prediction day 1: Suriya to score his career-best opening; set to beat Kamal Haasan, Chiyaan Vikram
SA vs IND: Tilak Varma scripts history with maiden century in 3rd T20I against South Africa
WATCH: Bride shares heartbreaking moment as only 5 guests attend her wedding reception, video goes viral
Mukesh Ambani becomes only Indian to enter Fortune's list of 100 Most Powerful People in Business, secures...
KL Rahul finally breaks silence on animated chat with Lucknow Super Giants owner Sanjiv Goenka during IPL 2024
Delhi becomes world's most polluted city, overtakes Pakistan's Lahore, AQI recorded at...
'Rs 50000 for 1 night': Coldplay announces Ahmedabad concert date, hotel prices skyrocket ahead of show
Here's why Anupamaa-fame Rupali Ganguly is seeking Rs 50 crore in defamation compensation from stepdaughter Esha Verma
'Priyanka Chopra was out...': Arjun Kapoor talks about his terrific chemistry with Ranveer Singh in Gunday
Last Supermoon of 2024: Know when and how to watch it and other details here
Noida man arrested for creating ‘cannabis nursery’ inside house after being inspired by…
Actor John Krasinski named 'Sexiest Man Alive 2024' by People magazine
SA vs IND: Sanju Samson creates unwanted record after two successive T20I ducks, becomes first Indian to...
Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan refused to work with Aishwarya Rai in this film, it became blockbuster, won 4 National Awards
Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma spotted strolling with daughter Vamika in Perth ahead of India-Australia Test series
Meet outsider who worked in bank for eight years, became OTT star, will now star opposite Kajol in..
'Vivian Dsena you are an...': Ravi Dubey reacts after Madhubala star calls him his favourite TV actor in Bigg Boss 18
Gautam Adani announces Rs 843958000000 investment in US, days after Donald Trump wins Presidential election, aims to...
What is wedding invitation scam, how to protect yourself from it?
Arjun Tendulkar achieves rare feat which father Sachin Tendulkar never did in his 25-year career
Mukesh Ambani suffers Rs 12548 crore loss after buying Star from Disney, here's how
Ananya Panday sets Instagram on fire in sizzling bikini; BFF Suhana Khan, mom Bhavana Pandey react
Shillong Teer Result OUT for November 13, 2024: Check first and second round Wednesday lottery results here
International Trade Fair 2024 in Delhi from Nov 14: Know ticket price, timings, venue and more
Karan Oberoi, Sudhanshu Pandey react to reunion A Band of Boys, revival of albums: 'Even in bad phase..' | Exclusive
Vivek Ramaswamy's old graduation speech goes viral, days after Donald Trump named him for DOGE role with Elon Musk
Kerala Lottery Results Today November 13 Live: Fifty Fifty-FF-117 winners DECLARED; Rs 1 crore first prize goes to…
SA vs IND: Varun Chakravarthy eyes Ravichandran Ashwin's all-time India record in T20Is
This govt company sold Rs 28880000000 shares of Ratan Tata firm, reduces its holding to...
Delhi Air Pollution: AQI hits 'Severe' category, record high in India today with 418
Bigg Boss 18: Shilpa Shirodkar, Kashish Kapoor, Chahat Pandey gaze at shirtless Karan Veer Mehra, say 'ekdum sexy hai'
Border-Gavaskar Trophy: India to play intra squad match at WACA ahead of Australia Tests but BCCI denies...
Tesla CEO Elon Musk spreading misinformation on X? His own AI model says...
NASA astronaut Sunita Williams opens up about her health concern, says 'My thighs are a little bit...'
Independent candidate slaps SDM outside booth during Rajasthan bypolls, watch video here
Viral video: Vistara crew bids emotional farewell on last flight before merger with Air India, watch
How much money Pakistan can lose if Champions Trophy 2025 is moved or postponed due to India's non-participation
NBR Group Redeﬁnes Luxury Living With New Brand Identity, Tagline, and Logo
Resham Kamboj: Empowering Souls and Financial Freedom Through Spiritual Mentorship