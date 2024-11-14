With a sprawling 6,200 sq ft of space, the store is designed to offer an experience on par with global luxury beauty standards.

Mukesh Ambani, Asia's richest man and chairman of Reliance Industries, continues to expand his business empire with the help of his three children. His daughter Isha Ambani heads the retail arm of Reliance, which owns the luxury beauty retail chain Tira. Launched in April 2023, Tira has now opened its new luxury flagship store at Jio World Plaza in Mumbai on Wednesday. Bollywood celebs and famous personalities including Shalini Passi, Tripti Dimri, Kiara Advani, Isha Ambani and Nita Ambani attended Tira's grand store launch.

With a sprawling 6,200 sq ft of space, the store is designed to offer an experience on par with global luxury beauty standards. The store provides a unique and sophisticated shopping experience, with each corner meticulously crafted to immerse customers in a world of beauty and luxury.

At the launch, Isha Ambani shared her thoughts saying, "Our Tira flagship store at Jio World Plaza represents a commitment to celebrating beauty in its finest form - where every detail is designed to indulge, inspire, and transform. We are excited to invite our customers on this extraordinary journey into luxury beauty."

Media Release - Tira unveils its flagship luxury beauty store at Jio World Plaza



Unveiling a New Era of Luxury Beauty: Tira redefines beauty retail in India with its largest store, offering an unmatched retail experience of the most prestigious global luxury brands, and… pic.twitter.com/tsmHg3l8Jl — Reliance Industries Limited (@RIL_Updates) November 13, 2024

READ | Mukesh Ambani becomes only Indian to enter Fortune's list of 100 Most Powerful People in Business, secures...

Among the luxurious services available, shoppers can enjoy the "Dior Addict Beauty Ritual," a five-step skincare and makeup treatment designed to deliver a radiant look. Armani offers a complimentary signature makeup application capturing the brand's timeless style, while the YSL boutique provides a premium makeup service focused on the face, eyes, and lips, bringing Yves Saint Laurent's bold essence to life.

(With inputs from ANI)